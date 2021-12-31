Eight of the best pubs across Sunderland which are open on New Year’s Day 2022

New Year’s Eve can be a fantastic night in Sunderland, and plenty of places are welcoming visitors to see in the New Year as the clocks strike midnight, there are also pubs and bars in the city which will be open on January 1 while the rest of the city nurses their heads.

The biggest event across Sunderland’s pubs on New Year’s Day comes from the Saltgrass and the Deptford boozer is hosting an afternoon of live music to celebrate the start of the new year.

Boasting “one of the best lineups in the North East” on January 1, the pub will welcome seven top draw house music DJs from 12 noon until 12:30am. Tickets are available online.

These are some of the pubs across Sunderland which will be open on New Year's Day.

Those looking for a quieter start to the year can head to the Ship Isis which, after staying open until 1:00am to welcome in 2022, will reopen at 12 noon until 11pm on the opening day of the year.

Opening even earlier in the city centre is Chaplins which will welcome customers to the site near Park Lane Interchange from 10:00am on January 1. Times will be similar to the pub’s opening times on Christmas Eve with doors closing at midnight.

After spending December 28 and 29 closed, the Stumble Inn on Chester Road is also preparing to be open for both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day drinkers.

After closing at 12:30pm following New Year’s Eve, doors will reopen at midday on January 1 at 10:00am and will remain open until 11:00pm. Sunday January 2 will see a well-deserved earlier closing time of 8:00pm.

According to the Great UK Pubs website, three of their pubs across the city will also be open this New Year’s Day. Following a night of celebration, Yates on Burdon Road will be open from 10:00am until the evening of January 1 while tables at Fulwell’s Blue Bell can be booked between 12 noon and 10:00pm.

To round off the trio, the Board Inn in Herrington has booking available between 11:15am and 10:00pm.

