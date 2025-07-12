Flower Cafe has finally blossomed at its new home in the units beneath Holiday Inn in Keel Square - and it’s a striking addition to the city’s burgeoning food and drink scene.
Here’s a look inside as well as menu prices and more:
1. In full bloom
Flower Cafe has been one of the most-anticipated new openings in the city. It's transformed one of the four units beneath Holiday Inn on the High Street West side. It joins neighbours The Botanist and Keel Tavern. The Muddler will take up the large corner unit, due to also open this summer, which will complete the development. | Sunderland Echo
2. Ready to go
The new addition opens officially from Saturday, July 12 and is now open from 9am seven days a week. | Sunderland Echo
3. Food & drink offering
For opening weekend, there will be drinks and cakes available with a wider food menu of gourmet sandwiches, breakfasts and brunches available from next week. | Sunderland Echo
4. Flower power
The Sunderland unit is the largest of the Flower Cafe venues, which also includes sites in Newcastle and Alnwick. Flower Cafe Whitley Bay and Jesmond are due to open soon. | Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.