Drinks prices, opening hours & more: 13 stunning pictures inside Sunderland's new Flower Cafe

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 12th Jul 2025, 12:35 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 12:49 BST

Now that’s what you call Flower Power!

Flower Cafe has finally blossomed at its new home in the units beneath Holiday Inn in Keel Square - and it’s a striking addition to the city’s burgeoning food and drink scene.

Here’s a look inside as well as menu prices and more:

Sana Soul Food also opens this weekend. More on that here.

Flower Cafe has been one of the most-anticipated new openings in the city. It's transformed one of the four units beneath Holiday Inn on the High Street West side. It joins neighbours The Botanist and Keel Tavern. The Muddler will take up the large corner unit, due to also open this summer, which will complete the development.

1. In full bloom

Flower Cafe has been one of the most-anticipated new openings in the city. It's transformed one of the four units beneath Holiday Inn on the High Street West side. It joins neighbours The Botanist and Keel Tavern. The Muddler will take up the large corner unit, due to also open this summer, which will complete the development. | Sunderland Echo

The new addition opens officially from Saturday, July 12 and is now open from 9am seven days a week.

2. Ready to go

The new addition opens officially from Saturday, July 12 and is now open from 9am seven days a week. | Sunderland Echo

For opening weekend, there will be drinks and cakes available with a wider food menu of gourmet sandwiches, breakfasts and brunches available from next week.

3. Food & drink offering

For opening weekend, there will be drinks and cakes available with a wider food menu of gourmet sandwiches, breakfasts and brunches available from next week. | Sunderland Echo

The Sunderland unit is the largest of the Flower Cafe venues, which also includes sites in Newcastle and Alnwick. Flower Cafe Whitley Bay and Jesmond are due to open soon.

4. Flower power

The Sunderland unit is the largest of the Flower Cafe venues, which also includes sites in Newcastle and Alnwick. Flower Cafe Whitley Bay and Jesmond are due to open soon. | Sunderland Echo

