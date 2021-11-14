Christmas 2021: Where is offering Christmas dinner in Sunderland on December 25 this year?

A number of Sunderland restaurants are open for a Christmas Day lunch.

Christmas dinner is a huge part of the big day, but those tasked with crafting and cooking the meal would rather it be left to someone else.

There are plenty of restaurants across Newcastle which are taking bookings for Christmas dinners on 25 December and although some have already filled their availability, there is still a good range of places to eat out if you don’t want to make your own meal for the big day.

Where can I book a table for Christmas dinner around Sunderland?

Pub chains are usually a good option for Christmas Day meals out and Greene King are no exception this year. The popular company run four restaurants and bars in and around Sunderland with all of them welcoming customers on December 25.

The New Derby is offering a four course meal for £39.99 per person while Oak Tree Farm and Wearside Farm have their four course meals set at £52.99 per head.

The Rosedene is the most expensive of the group, with a three course meal, petit fours and a glass of prosecco costing £59.99. All four restaurants are offering a set menu full of traditional festive dishes including vegetarian options.

The Harvester group are also opening their eateries on Christmas Day with a full menu being available at their Ryhope branch. In addition to the festive menu which runs from 16 November, customers at the restaurant can have their choice from a wide range of food options on December 25 with three courses costing £49.99.

For those looking for a meal with a view, the Seaburn Inn, one of the newest additions to Sunderland’s coastline, is taking bookings for their Christmas Day lunch.

Their menu for the big day offers at least three options per course in addition to mulled wine on arrival and an amuse bouche for £49.95 per person. Under 12s eat for the cheaper price of £24.95.

Further down the coast, The Roker Hotel are also still taking bookings throughout Christmas Day. The seafront favourite is promising “a traditional four course Christmas Lunch with all the trimmings” in addition to prosecco on arrival for £59.95 per adult and £32.95 per child.

Elsewhere, the George Washington Hotel in Concord is opening its doors to those who want their Christmas dinner out the house this year. In one of the picks of the bunch, the hotel is offering a five course meal for £75 or £35 for children.