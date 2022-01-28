Chinese New Year is just around the corner on Tuesday, Feburary 1 – so there’s no better time to enjoy your favourite dish from the takeaway.

But where do you go and what are you ordering?

We turned to the Sunderland Echo readers to shout out their favourite takeaways in the city.

You can’t beat a recommendation from a satisifed customer!

Here are some of the readers’ choices from social media. Click here to add your own to the post.

Chi's, Hylton Road: Recommended by Dave Mack Mackel and Emma Wilkinson

China Diner, Whitehall Terrace: Recommended by Adelle Conlin, Vanessa Kirtley and Emma Whyte

East Garden, Sea Road, Roker: Recommended by Wallace Mather, Matt Morrison, Maria Ratuski, Vickie Thompson and Keith Waschniewski

Fountain Garden, Queen's Crescent: Recommended by Denise Craig, David Ford, Shaun Hanratty, Jacquie Hepton and Michelle Taylor-Casey

Good Taste, Pennywell Shops, Portsmouth Road: Recommended by Kelly Hildrew, Andrew Lamb, Rachel Lewis, Tony Massam and Michael Walsh

What's your go-to order from the Chinese takeaway?

Hong Kong Wok, Silksworth Lane: Recommended by Kati Anne, Rebecca Rose Cook, Val Graham, Stephen Green and Denise Mustard

Lucky Star, Railway Terrace, South Hylton: Recommended by Steve Barker, Claire Louise Burlinson, John Coxon, Stacey Marie Moore and Rachel Stobbs

Magic Wok, Grieves Buildings, New Herrington: Recommended by Susan Simms Ellis, Gordon Graham, Kirstey Portrey, Diane Robinson and Mary Welsh

Chinese New Year falls on Tuesday, February 1 in 2022.

Oriental House, Beaumont Street, Southwick: Recommended by Claire Downs, Julie Gladstone, Elaine Palmer, Laura Reay and Rochelle Scott

Peach Garden, Avondale Avenue, Penshaw: Recommended by Nicola Holder-McNish, Lesley Kime, Kirstey Portrey and Susan Shields

