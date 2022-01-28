Chinese New Year in Sunderland: Echo readers recommend their favourite Chinese takeaways
Not in the mood to cook tonight? How about treating yourself to a warming and delicious Chinese takeaway.
Chinese New Year is just around the corner on Tuesday, Feburary 1 – so there’s no better time to enjoy your favourite dish from the takeaway.
But where do you go and what are you ordering?
We turned to the Sunderland Echo readers to shout out their favourite takeaways in the city.
You can’t beat a recommendation from a satisifed customer!
Chi's, Hylton Road: Recommended by Dave Mack Mackel and Emma Wilkinson
China Diner, Whitehall Terrace: Recommended by Adelle Conlin, Vanessa Kirtley and Emma Whyte
East Garden, Sea Road, Roker: Recommended by Wallace Mather, Matt Morrison, Maria Ratuski, Vickie Thompson and Keith Waschniewski
Fountain Garden, Queen's Crescent: Recommended by Denise Craig, David Ford, Shaun Hanratty, Jacquie Hepton and Michelle Taylor-Casey
Good Taste, Pennywell Shops, Portsmouth Road: Recommended by Kelly Hildrew, Andrew Lamb, Rachel Lewis, Tony Massam and Michael Walsh
Hong Kong Wok, Silksworth Lane: Recommended by Kati Anne, Rebecca Rose Cook, Val Graham, Stephen Green and Denise Mustard
Lucky Star, Railway Terrace, South Hylton: Recommended by Steve Barker, Claire Louise Burlinson, John Coxon, Stacey Marie Moore and Rachel Stobbs
Magic Wok, Grieves Buildings, New Herrington: Recommended by Susan Simms Ellis, Gordon Graham, Kirstey Portrey, Diane Robinson and Mary Welsh
Oriental House, Beaumont Street, Southwick: Recommended by Claire Downs, Julie Gladstone, Elaine Palmer, Laura Reay and Rochelle Scott
Peach Garden, Avondale Avenue, Penshaw: Recommended by Nicola Holder-McNish, Lesley Kime, Kirstey Portrey and Susan Shields