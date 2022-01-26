Food Standards Agency inspectors have awarded these Sunderland businesses four and five star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues to carry out an assessment.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety when giving a rating.

Food hygiene inspectors have been at a number of Sunderland businesses.

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order.

SR1

Lucky Cat Boba, 1 - 3 Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX – rated five stars on November 4, 2021.

Massarella 42, 33 Fawcett Street, Sunderland, SR1 1RQ – rated five stars on December 7, 2021.

The Market Cafe, 1-5 Market Hall, Market Square, Sunderland, SR1 3DG – rated five stars on November 10, 2021.

Fel Fel, 27 Silksworth Row, Sunderland, SR1 3QJ – rated four stars on November 10, 2021.

SR2

The Community Cafe, 52 Villette Road, Sunderland, SR2 8RN – rated five stars on November 11, 2021.

Ocean Basket, 23 Ryhope Street South, Sunderland, SR2 0RW – rated four stars on January 13 2022.

SR3

Aroma Spice, 185 Durham Road, Sunderland, SR3 4BX – rated four stars on January 18, 2022.

SR5

Pulp Kitchen, Fosters Red House Workmens Club, Rawmarsh Road, Sunderland, SR5 5HF – rated four stars November 23, 2021.

Roll With It, 11 Crozier Street, Sunderland, SR5 1DN – rated five stars of November 11, 2021.

Sunderland AFC Limited (Public Catering), Stadium Of Light Admin Building, Sunderland, SR5 1SU – rated five stars on December 7, 2021.

SR6

Henderson’s Butcher Shop, 152 Roker Avenue, Sunderland, SR6 0HQ – rated four stars on November 1, 2021.

Royal Naval Association Club, Roker Avenue, Sunderland, SR6 0HX – rated five stars on November 1, 2021.

Snow Goose, Marine Activities Centre, Sunderland, SR6 0PW – rated five stars on November 24, 2021.

