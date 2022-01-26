13 Sunderland businesses awarded four and five star food hygiene ratings since November according to the food standards agency
A total of 13 premises across Sunderland have been rated four and five stars for food hygiene since November 2021.
Food Standards Agency inspectors have awarded these Sunderland businesses four and five star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues to carry out an assessment.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good.”
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety when giving a rating.
Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order.
SR1
Lucky Cat Boba, 1 - 3 Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX – rated five stars on November 4, 2021.
Massarella 42, 33 Fawcett Street, Sunderland, SR1 1RQ – rated five stars on December 7, 2021.
The Market Cafe, 1-5 Market Hall, Market Square, Sunderland, SR1 3DG – rated five stars on November 10, 2021.
Fel Fel, 27 Silksworth Row, Sunderland, SR1 3QJ – rated four stars on November 10, 2021.
SR2
The Community Cafe, 52 Villette Road, Sunderland, SR2 8RN – rated five stars on November 11, 2021.
Ocean Basket, 23 Ryhope Street South, Sunderland, SR2 0RW – rated four stars on January 13 2022.
SR3
Aroma Spice, 185 Durham Road, Sunderland, SR3 4BX – rated four stars on January 18, 2022.
SR5
Pulp Kitchen, Fosters Red House Workmens Club, Rawmarsh Road, Sunderland, SR5 5HF – rated four stars November 23, 2021.
Roll With It, 11 Crozier Street, Sunderland, SR5 1DN – rated five stars of November 11, 2021.
Sunderland AFC Limited (Public Catering), Stadium Of Light Admin Building, Sunderland, SR5 1SU – rated five stars on December 7, 2021.
SR6
Henderson’s Butcher Shop, 152 Roker Avenue, Sunderland, SR6 0HQ – rated four stars on November 1, 2021.
Royal Naval Association Club, Roker Avenue, Sunderland, SR6 0HX – rated five stars on November 1, 2021.
Snow Goose, Marine Activities Centre, Sunderland, SR6 0PW – rated five stars on November 24, 2021.