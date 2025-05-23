Bumper weekend of food in store as Sunniside Market moves to the Fire Station

There’s a bumper weekend of food and drink in store at The Fire Station.

Sunniside food market | Submitted

The popular Sunniside market will be making a one-off stop at The Fire Station for the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Operated by Local Heroes, the food and craft market is usually hosted in Sunniside every other Saturday, but will be making a special two-day appearance at the venue during the northern heat of the British Street Food Awards.

This special edition of the market will be held outside The Fire Station between 12pm to 5pm on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th May. As always, the market is open to all, and no ticket is required.

Visitors can expect to see all their usual favourite traders, Art Market regulars, as well as a few exciting new additions, giving market-goers and British Street Food Award attendees even more food options.

On Saturday, visitors will be able to enjoy culinary delights from The Little Cakery, Simply Cheesecake, Deep North, The Brownie Bar, Pink Lane Bakery, Cracked Bean Roastery, The Northern Bistro, Awesome Chocolates, The Travelling Bee Company, The Yolker, Sunshine Co-operative, Just Let Your Soul Grow, Screaming Chimp, and Mazzeh Spice.

Plus, there’ll be art on offer from Nadine Lucas Glass, Jo Lamoureux Ceramics, Debrah Perry, Peter Hayes, Victoria Armstrong, Art Cafe, and Beyond The Byre.

Sunday will see The Little Cakery, Deep North, The Brownie Bar, Pink Lane Bakery, Cracked Bean Roastery, The Yolker, Just Let Your Soul Grow, and Screaming Chimp return for more, joined by Awesome Chocolates and Geordie Bangers. Nadine Lucas Glass, Victoria Armstrong, Art Cafe, and Beyond The Byre will also be back with more crafty offerings.

Market visitors will also have the chance to attend the biggest street food awards in the world, with free tickets still available for the northern heat of The British Street Food Awards.

The event will take place throughout the weekend in The Fire Station’s Parade Ground outdoor space, where street food vendors from across the country will be judged by gastronomic experts, including Hairy Bikers star Si King.

There’ll be live music and DJs keeping the party going across the bank holiday too, courtesy of Sunderland Music City.

Rhys McKinnell, CEO of Culture Quarter, which operates The Fire Station, said: “Everyone in Sunderland loves the Local Heroes markets, so it’s a real pleasure to have them set up at The Fire Station for The British Street Food Awards.

“It’s going to be a great weekend; amazing food, great music, and the community coming together.

“We’re welcoming the best vendors from around the country for this northern heat, so it’s great to be able to showcase the best of our city at the same time. You can never have too many options when it comes to food!”