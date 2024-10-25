Bridge Hotel Vaults recruiting as work forges ahead on historic Sunderland pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the city’s oldest pubs is being brought back to life.

Work is forging ahead on The Bridge Hotel Vaults at the bottom end of High Street West as part of a wave of investment in Sunniside.

Dating back to 1797 as a house for the Lambton family before becoming a pub in 1820, The Bridge Hotel Vaults is one of the city's oldest watering holes.

Running as a bar for almost two centuries until the late 1990s, it went on to become Lambton House and was used as offices and meeting rooms for the city’s youth offending service.

Now, the Grade II-listed building is being taken back to its roots and will be pulling pints once more - with a view to opening soon.

The team behind Vaux Brewery in Roker, in partnership with Dan Shannon of neighbouring Pop Recs and Midnight Pizza Cru, are converting the ground floor into a pub once more - and they’re recruiting for a general manager.

Future roles and more details on the opening date will be announced very soon.

Although much of the internal original features are long gone, works are taking place to recreate how it would have looked in the Georgian and Victorian period, with the installation of panelling and a period-style bar.

Fortunately, much of the original tiling and signage on the exterior still remain.

The site has a long and colourful history in the city, with the hotel once hosting Charles Dickens when he was appearing at the old Lyceum Theatre in Sunderland.

Heritage-led regeneration has been successful in other parts of Sunniside, including directly opposite in the case of Pop Recs and the Sunshine Co-Operative, with that terrace having recently been restored and conserved as part of the Heritage Action Zone regeneration of Sunderland

It's set to be a busy year for the team at Vaux who are also busy converting the former shelter in Marine Walk, Roker, into a beachfront bar.

Entitled Elephant Rock, after the old rock formation which once divided Roker and Seaburn, it’s hoped more details will be announced on the new addition to the seafront soon.

The homegrown brewery has also moved to larger brewery premises in Roker to cater for the demand in their range of products.