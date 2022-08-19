Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re in the mood for a big breakfast this weekend (but just don’t fancy the cooking bit) why not take the recommendation of hungry customers from across the city.

We put the Sunderland Echo readers to the test and asked them to nominate their favourite breakfast and brunch spots in and around Wearside.

Readers have been nominating their favourite places to go for a cooked breakfast. Perfect if you're looking for some inspiration!

Whether you fancy a full English, something a little lighter or just a proper coffee to kick-start your day, why not choose somewhere new from their list.

The Brewers Fayre, Wessington Way

A great choice for a hearty appetite! Choose from unlimited cooked or unlimited continental and get the day off to a flying start.

How about a hot drink to go with your breakfast?

Rachel Peachys said: “Brewers Fayre banging, and the workers are lovely.”

Bungalow Cafe, Pier View

One of the most popular choices with our readers, the Bungalow Cafe is a must-visit spot for many families. From a full English to a breakfast butty or a range of egg dishes, there’ll be something you fancy.

Brian Houghton said: “I now live in Australia but every time I come back it’s the Bungalow Cafe at Roker.”

Chaplins, Stockton Road

Heading into the city centre this weekend? Start the day right with a cooked brekkie before your shopping.

Mike Golding said: “Chaplins pub, brilliant breakfast.”

Crumb On In Tearooms, Holmeside

A popular choice for breakfast AND a cake to take home for later? We’re onto a winner!

Nominated by Emily Everett and Kay Tansey.

Green Bean Cafe, The Green, Southwick

Create your own breakfast or breakfast sandwich – with veggie options available too – or plump for an ever-popular egg dish.

Deb Edmundson said: “The Green Bean cafe, absolutely delicious. Great staff, value for money, definitely recommend.”

The Lamp Room, North Terrace, Seaham

In the mood for something a bit different? You’ll find all the old favourites on this breakfast menu, plus a range of egg options and sweet things too! You’ll be spoilt for choice.

Nominated by Stacey Bainbridge, Dee Gilby and Russ Wood.

The Mad Hatter, Sea Road

Who’s for a breakfast tea party? Get the kettle on!

Michael Lowden said: “Mad Hatters to sit in.”

The Old Vestry, Fawcett Street

Breakfast loaded chips? We’re SOLD. The venue has recently announced some temporary changes to its opening hours and food service times. Visit the Facebook page here for more.

Graeme Tuckwell said: “The Old Vestry without a doubt.”

Penshaw Tearoom, East Barnwell Farm, Chester Road

Start the day with a slap-up brekkie and enjoy the beautiful surrounding scenery too.

Nominated by Doug Gibson, Debra Klein and Jackie Peverley.

Salt House Kitchen, Queen’s Avenue

With a huge choice of cooked plates, pancakes and more – pop in for a good feed from 9am.

Susan Stewart said: “Salt House kitchen 100%.”

Spent Grain, John Street

A new addition to the Sunderland dining scene, it’s already on a lot of your “must visit” lists.