As Michelin released their 'star' restaurants here's 11 of Sunderland's favourite eateries - see if you agree

The full list of Michelin Stars in the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2023 has been published and it’s fair to say that Wearside is not over-represented.
None of the city’s eateries received a coveted Michelin star, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some excellent restaurants in and around Sunderland. Here is an alphabetical list of 11 which are well worth a visit.
They have all earned at least one Echo-lin star.
1. Aperitif, High Street West
Sunderland’s number one on Tripadvisor. A lively place, especially when the next-door Empire Theatre is busy. There are a number of fine Italian restaurants in the city, so it isn’t easy to be the highest rated. Serves traditional Sunday lunches as well as Italian favourites. Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Asiana, Echo 24 Building, West Wear Street
Anyone old enough to recall the fondly remembered Lotus Garden in High Street West some years ago, may be interested to know that the same family now runs Asiana. A better class of classic Chinese food, with other Far East influences thrown in. Pictured is owner Ian Wong. Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. The Fire Station, High Street West
The Engine Room at The Fire Station is now one of Sunderland’s leading bars and eateries. It extended its kitchen a little over a year ago and the results have made it worthwhile. Teriyaki salmon is recommended. Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. The Forge, Washington Village
A high quality establishment in one of the most picturesque areas of the city. Noted for Sunday lunches and special occasions in an historic, Grade II listed former blacksmith’s shop. Photo: Sunderland Echo