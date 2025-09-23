All you need to know as Chester-Le-Eats returns this weekend
Now in its fourth year, the free food and music festival - held at Banks Home Riverside, the home of Durham Cricket - will see more than 40 food and drink traders taking part, offering everything from street food to craft gin and rum, bakes cakes and more.
Chester-le-EATS will take place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, September 27th and Sunday, September 29th.
Here is everything you need to know – from what’s on, family fun, the music line-up and where to park.
What’s on at Chester-le-EATS this year?
From Indian and Sri Lankan street food to mac ‘n’ cheese, loaded fries and Japanese and Korean cuisine, there’s foods from around the world.
There’s also drinks available, stalls to browse and family-friendly entertainment.
Food highlights include Chicken Ting and Truly Torta to Redheads Mac ‘N’ Cheese - as well as favourites such as Spud Gun Loaded fries and My Delhi.
Visitors can access the event via Gate 1, and all street food trucks will be based in the car park.
Market Street, featuring craft rum, Portuguese tarts, speciality hot sauces, South African biltong and desserts, will also be based in this area.
For traybakes, craft gin and artisan cheese, head to the Geoff Cook Suite inside Tower 2 for a foodie and makers’ marketplace.
Live entertainment
There will be an entertainment programme across both days as Chester-le-EATS, spotlighting North East musical talent.
Saturday 27th September
11:30 Maddy Storey
12:30 Rock Choir
13:00 Euphoria Dance Academy
13:15 Hollie Wild
14:00 Rock Choir
14:30 Jack Cummings
15:30 James Hedley
Sunday 28th September
11:45 David Red
13:00 Dave Lynas
14:30 Paul Gray
15:30 Stephen Wilson
Is Chester-le-EATS family-friendly?
Yes. Alongside the music, visitors can enjoy a programme of entertainment, including: funfair rides, The Family Zone provided by Everyone Active and stilt walkers.
There will also be high-energy dance showcases by Euphoria Dance Academy and street theatre from the much-loved Dinner Ladies and Flower Pot Men.
Ythan Sale, Durham Cricket Event Manager, said: “Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or a family looking for a great weekend, we’ve got it all here at Chester-le-EATS, and we can not wait to welcome familiar faces as well as see new ones this year.”
When & Where, And Where To Park:
Saturday 27th & Sunday 28th September
11:00am – 5:00pm both days
Gate 1, Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, DH3 3QR
Entry: Free for all
Parking: Pay and Display at Riverside, DH3 3SJ