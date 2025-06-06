9 pictures of Sunderland Food & Drink Festival as it opens for the weekend

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 6th Jun 2025, 15:13 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 15:18 BST

There’s a bumper weekend of food & drink on the table as a popular festival makes its return.

Sunderland Food & Drink Festival is back with a bang for 2025, running from June 6-8. We went along as it kicked off on Friday to see what’s on offer. For a full rundown of what’s on each day see here.

The free event has returned to Sunderland city centre and runs from Friday, June 6 to Sunday, June 8.

1. Three days of food and fun

The free event has returned to Sunderland city centre and runs from Friday, June 6 to Sunday, June 8. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
There's more than 50 stalls across the event, with foods from across the world, as well as arts stalls and bars.

2. Dozens from which to choose

There's more than 50 stalls across the event, with foods from across the world, as well as arts stalls and bars. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
The stalls are spread across three areas: Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square.

3. City centre wide

The stalls are spread across three areas: Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
A number of hands-on activities are also taking place with youngsters able to enjoy arts and crafts along with enjoying a range of entertainment and walkabout characters such as the Strolling Gardeners and Liver Cottage, throughout Saturday.

4. Family fun

A number of hands-on activities are also taking place with youngsters able to enjoy arts and crafts along with enjoying a range of entertainment and walkabout characters such as the Strolling Gardeners and Liver Cottage, throughout Saturday. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNorth East
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice