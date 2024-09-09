Stack Seaburn has celebrated four years on the seafront with one of its busiest months to date.

The Sunderland container village welcomed more than 100,000 visitors in August 2024, who enjoyed everything from a packed live entertainment programme to the venue’s street food.

That landmark confirms the popularity of the venue - as the owners of STACK revealed that the Sunderland hub has now seen around three million people come through the doors since it opened in 2020.

As well as serving food and drink, the seafront venue has hosted around 6,000 live music performances since it opened on the site of the former Seaburn Centre in September 2020.

A new restaurant - Downey’s Seafood and Grill – is currently undergoing a fitout occupying the vacant units at the front of the scheme, with the hopes of opening in the autumn.

It’s the latest good news from STACK, which has opened two further venues this year - STACK Lincoln and St. James’ STACK presented by SELA in Newcastle – and has just confirmed that STACK Middlesbrough is scheduled to launch before Christmas.

It also falls in Food and Drink Month, a celebration of all things culinary by National World, the Echo’s parent company.

A whole host of other STACKs are at various stages of development, including STACK Newcastle at Worswick Chambers, Bishop Auckland, Durham, Carlisle, Wigan, Manchester, Whitley Bay, Sheffield, Leeds and Northampton.

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, is delighted with the continued success of STACK Seaburn.

“From day one we knew that STACK Seaburn would be a popular site but it has absolutely exceeded our expectations,” he said.

“It’s popularity is down to so many factors – great food and drink, fantastic entertainment and the fact that we are welcoming to everyone, from families to four legged friends.

“We’re very grateful to all of the support we’ve had from visitors from across Sunderland and beyond, and we look forward to continuing to be a huge asset to the leisure and hospitality scene on Wearside.”

The news comes as the Echo’s parent company, National World, is hosting National Food and Drink Month throughout September, an initiative backed by UKHospitality, the voice of the sector.

As part of the month, we’ll be shouting even louder about the city’s hospitality venues and asking readers to share their favourites.