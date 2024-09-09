You can tuck into a number of discount dining deals from this weekend.

The twice-yearly Sunderland Restaurant Week returns from September 14-22, 2024, with deals across city bars and restaurants for £10, £15 or £20.

To take advantage of the deal, all you have to do is fill in the form that corresponds to the deal you wish to redeem on the Sunderland BID website and you’ll be sent a voucher.

Here’s all the deals announced so far:

*808 Bar & Kitchen, St Thomas Street

£10 Offer:Two tapas and one starter. £15 Offer: Three tapas and one dessert. £20 Offer: Two bao buns and two fries.

*Acropolis, Stack Seaburn

£10 Offer: Naked gyro platter and grilled halloumi cheese. £15 Offer: Any wrap and fried halloumi bites. £20 Offer: Regular platter and fried halloumi bites.

*Angelo’s, Sunniside

£20 Offer: Two courses & a glass of prosecco.

*Asiana, Echo 24 building

£20 Offer: Three courses.

*Babaji, Mary Street

Babaji | Sunderland Echo

£15 Offer: Two courses

*Brack Burger

£15 Offer: Any burger, loaded fries and three chicken tenders.

*Cafe Floriana, Burdon Road

£10 Offer: Any all-day brunch or deli sandwich with a cake or traybake. £20 Offer: Tipsy afternoon tea for one (BYOB includes corkage)

*Chester’s Lounge, Chester Road

£15 Offer: Two courses (any starter, any main and side of chips or rice). £20 Offer: Three courses (any starter, any main, side of rice or chips, any nan and a dessert)

*Davey’s Mexicana, Stack Seaburn

£10 Offer: Any signature tacos, classic fries & drink. £10 Offer: Any two loaded nachos. £20 Offer: Any signature tacos, any loaded fries, choice of dip, choice of churros & drink.

*Deep North, Sheepfolds Stables

Deep North | Sunderland Echo

£10 Offer: Any four doughnuts for £10.

*Diego’s Joint, Sunniside

£10 Offer: Sandwich, cake and a hot/soft drink or margherita pizza and a pint. £15 Offer: Any two pizzas. £20 Offer: One pizza, one garlic bread and two pints of draught beer.

*Downey’s, Stack Seaburn

£10 Offer: Ten hot and spicy prawns or ten scampi with chips, a small side and a can of pop. £15 Offer: Two small fish & chips and two small sides. £20 Offer: Two regular fish and chips and two large sides or two six fish bites & chips and two large sides.

*ENFES, Derwent Street

£20 Offer: Three courses.

*Esquires Coffee, The Bridges

£10 Offer: Deli sandwich with a choice of fillings, a slice of sponge cake with a tea, coffee or one of our refreshing fruity lemonades.

£10 Offer: Jacket potato with a choice of filling, traybake slice with a tea, coffee or one of our refreshing fruity lemonades.

*Fausto, Roker

£20 Offer: Any two pizzas or flatbreads.

*Gatsby, Park Lane

£15 Offer: Two courses.

*Grand Hotel, Seaburn

£10 Offer: Starter and any Happy Hour drink. £15 Offer: Two courses (starter and main). £20 Offer: Two courses (starter and main) and any Happy Hour drink.

*Holiday Inn, Keel Square £20 Offer: Three courses and a drink.

*House of Zen, Seaburn

£20 Offer: Two courses

*I Scream for Pizza, Sheepfolds Stables

£15 Offer: One 14″ pizza, one dip and one milkshake or sundae. £20 Offer: Two 14″ pizzas and two dips.

*The Ivy House, Worcester Terrace

£15 Offer: Any two pizzas. £15 Offer: Any two burgers served with triple cooked wedges. £20 Offer: Two standard Sunday lunches.

*Jack Thai, Albion Place

£15 Offer: Two courses.

*Karbon Grill, Hilton Garden Inn

£15 Offer: Two courses. £20 Offer: Three courses.

*Keel Tavern, Keel Square

Keel Tavern, Keel Square | Sunderland Echo

£15 Offer: Two courses (starter and main or main and dessert). £20 Offer: Three courses. £20 Offer: Two pies.

*Marina Vista, Roker

£15 Offer: Two courses. £20 Offer: Three courses.

*Mumbai Silk, Ashbrooke

£15 Offer: Starter, main, rice or chips, and one naan to share between two.

*My Delhi, Borough Road

£15 Offer: Choose any three street plates (dum pulao rice is included). £15 Offer: Choose one street plate + one roadside curry (dum pulao rice is included).

*Pho 179, Waterloo Place

£15 Offer: Two courses (starter and main). £20 Offer: Three courses (starter, main and dessert).

*Pizza Al Teatro, Sunderland Empire

£10 Offer: One main.

*Poetic License, Roker Hotel

£10 Offer: Small plate and drink (daytime). £15 Offer: Two courses (evening). £20 Offer: Three courses (evening).

*Port of Call, Park Lane

£15 Offer:Two courses. £20 Offer: Three courses.

*Rumour Has It, Green Terrace

£10 Offer:Two courses from the lunch menu or any lunch main with a small house wine or bottle of Budweiser, Peroni or poetic soft drink. £15 Offer: Three tapas dishes from the evening menu with a small house wine or two courses from the evening menu. On Sunday, two courses from the Sunday lunch menu.

£20 Offer: Three courses from the evening menu. On Sunday, three courses from the Sunday lunch menu.

*Signatures Italian, Silksworth

£10 Offer:Two hot drinks and two desserts. £15 Offer: Three courses (starter, wood-fire pizza & dessert). £20 Offer:Two courses (starter and a pasta, seafood or chicken main).

*Six, Roker

£10 Offer: A choice of two regular tea or coffees and any two cakes. £15 Offer: Any two small plates and two small glasses of house wine.

£20 Offer: Sharing bowl of Thai king prawns and mussels served with warm focaccia and two small glasses of house wine or half cheese, half charcuterie board served with warm bread and a selection of picks and two small glasses of house wine.

*Slice, Market Square

£10 Offer: Two meal deals (slice, seasoned fries and can of pop).

Slice of the action | Sunderland Echo

*Soju&Gogi, Stack Seaburn

£10 Offer: Any two corn dogs. £15 Offer: One rice or ramen dish plus a corn dog.

*Spent Grain, John Street

£20 Offer: Brunch for two. £20 Offer: Two courses and a drink (soft drink, tea, coffee, all wine, half lager).

*Tarantino’s, North Bridge Street

£20 Offer: Two courses.

*The Botanist, Keel Square

£20 Offer: Two courses.

*The Calabash Tree, Sheepfolds Stables

£15 Offer: Choose one sunshine bowl (served with rice, peas, roti and slaw) and choose a drink.

*The Copt Hill, Houghton

£15 Offer: Two courses. £20 Offer: Three courses.

*The Scullery, Silksworth

£10 Offer: Breakfast for two. £10 Offer: Two courses (starter and main).

*The Seaglass Cafe, High Street West

£10 Offer: One drink, one meal and one side. £15 Offer: Two drinks, two meals and one side. £20 Offer: Afternoon tea for two.

*The Wavendon, Wavendon Crescent

£20 Offer: Two courses (starter & main or main & dessert).

*These Things Happen, Roker

£15 Offer: Brunch for two. £20 Offer: Two burgers.

*Vito’s Osteria, Sheepfolds Stables

£20 Offer: Two courses.

*Wendy’s Place, Fawcett Street

£20 Offer: Two beef chillies with rice and homemade chips. £20 Offer: Two burger meals (meat or veggie) with homemade chips and salad. £15 Offer: Two cheesecakes with a tea or coffee.

*Yard Nine, Beacon of Light

£10 Offer: Two toasties or sandwiches and two hot drinks.