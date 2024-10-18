Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Final preparations are under way for the 2024 Festival of Light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event begins this time next week, with the illuminations opening at Mowbray Park on October 25.

Stunning light projections created by international visual artists, a spectacular starscape and a giant glitterball are among the dazzling lighting installations awaiting visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New lighting features introduced for 2024 include 'The Mirror' created by Poland based award-winning visual artist Ari Dykier and 'Hypha' by French award-winning multidisciplinary artist Sebastien Labrunie.

Other new features for 2024 include Starscape which will create the illusion of a brilliant white starfield, Cosmic Oasis which will see trees lit up with UV light, a laser garden and a giant glitter ball in the park's historic Victorian bandstand which will act as the focal point of the nightly silent disco.

The sparkling light tunnel over the bridge linking the two sections of the park also make a return after proving popular with visitors last year.

Councillor Beth Jones, Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism, said: "I'm really excited about this year's Festival of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's always a really popular event and we've got some fantastic new light installations this year together with favourites like selfie lane, the sparkling light tunnel over the bridge and our famous Sunderland sign.

"I can't wait to see the two new light projections created especially for the festival. I think they'll be real showstoppers and I'm also really looking forward to seeing the giant glitterball in the bandstand and the Starscape star field."

Pantomime offer

Visitors to this year's festival can also take advantage of 20 per cent off tickets for select performances of this year's Jack and the Beanstalk panto at the Sunderland Empire.

The offer will apply to price bands A – C for the following performances only:

Friday, December 13 - 7pm

Saturday, December 14 Dec – 5.30pm

Sunday, December 15 – 5.30pm

Tuesday, December 17 – 7pm

Thursday, December – 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To redeem the offer, opt in to hear from Sunderland City Council events when buying your tickets.

Sunderland City Council has also partnered with Nation Radio North East as media partner for this year's Festival of Light.

Nation Radio North East's Simon Grundy said: "As a partner this year, I’m so pleased Sunderland City Council are doing the Festival of Light again in Mowbray Park.

“It brings some brightness into our lives on these dark, cold evenings.

“There’s something for everyone, and seeing the bairns face’s light up, always brings a smile to my face."