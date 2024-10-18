Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For all those planning a visit to this year's Festival of Light, here's everything you need to know before you go:

Location

This year's event is being held in Mowbray Park, Burdon Road, SR1 1PP in Sunderland city centre.

Dates and opening times

The Festival of Light opens on Friday, October 25.

It runs every day from 4.30pm - 10pm every day during half term, from opening night to Sunday, November 3.

From then, it will run from 4.40pm to 10pm every Thursday to Sunday until November 24.

The only exception is Remembrance Sunday on November 10, when it will remain closed.

The last admission each night is 8.30pm, and the event will close at 10pm each night.

What can I expect?

A sparkling mix of new lighting installations including two new stunning light projections, Starscape, Cosmic Oasis, a giant glitter ball in the Victorian Bandstand as well as a 'selfie lane' and a twinkling tunnel over the bridge connecting the two sections of the park.

Do I need to buy a ticket to visit and how much are they?

All visitors must have a ticket to enter the Festival of Light.

Tickets cost £5 each and must be bought online in advance. They can't be bought at the gate. Children under two are free.

Do I have to attend at the time shown on my tickets?

Yes. When buying your ticket online, you will be asked to select an entry time. All visitors must attend at the time shown on their ticket.

Can I change the date and/or time or cancel my ticket once purchased?

No. Festival of Light tickets are strictly non-transferable and non-refundable. Changes cannot be made to your booking once it is confirmed.

Can I leave the Festival of Light and return the same evening with my ticket?

No. Your ticket is only valid for the entry time stated on the ticket. If you leave you will be unable to return at a later time that evening. Once you have entered the Festival of Light there is no limit on how long you can stay at the event.

Is the Festival of Light accessible to pushchairs and wheelchairs?

The Festival of Light is fully accessible to pushchair and wheelchair users.

Will there be new lighting features and activities at this year's Festival of Light?

Yes there will be brand new lighting features combined with some classic favourites. You can expect some very exciting special additions this year.

Will there be food and drinks available on site?

Food and drinks available to buy in Mowbray Park.

Visitors are also welcome to bring their own food and drinks, however alcohol is strictly prohibited.

Will there be toilets and baby changing facilities available at the event?

Yes. Toilets and baby changing facilities will be available.

Will Mowbray Park be free to access during the day?

Access to the park will remain as usual until approximately 3pm every event day at which point the park will be closed for preparation of event visitors entering at 4pm.

Which roads will be closed during the event?

No roads will be closed during the event.

Where can visitors park?

Parking is free Monday - Friday after 3pm at the following car parks:

Gorse Road

West Wear Street

Charles Street

Tatham Street

Nile Street

On-street pay and display parking bays are chargeable all days between 8am-6pm at the hourly tariff including SundaysRiverside, St Marys and Sunniside car parks are chargeable at all times.

All City Centre car parks are chargeable all day on a Sunday at a flat rate of £3.

You can find out more about where to park and parking fees by clicking the links below:Car parks - Sunderland City CouncilOn street parking places - Sunderland City Council

Can I use public transport to get to the event?

Visitors can get to the site using both bus and Metro services. Please visit www.nexus.org.uk/bus/timetables for the latest information.

Who do I contact if I have a query about my tickets?

Please complete the form at www.seetickets.com/customerservice and a member of the team will contact you to discuss your booking.

Who do I contact if I have a question about the Festival of Light?

Please email [email protected] and a member of our team will be happy to help.

Quiet Hour

A 'quiet hour' is available to book on selected dates for visitors looking for a quieter or calmer experience. During this time, music in the park will be turned down. Quiet hours are on from 4.30pm – 5.30pm every Thursday.