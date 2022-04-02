The lively show comes to the Sunderland Empire on Thursday April 7, with a performance at 11am and 2.30pm.

Justin is a familiar face in households across the country. He stars in many CBeebies smash hit television shows including Gigglebiz, Gigglequiz, Something Special, Jollywobbles and Justin’s House. In addition, he has provided character voices for Tweenies, Boo, Toddworld, Shaun the Sheep and recently provided the voice for Shaun the Sheep in the hit Aardman movie Farmageddon.

He has been the recipient of numerous children’s BAFTAs for his work and in 2008 was awarded an MBE for his services to television and to charity organisations.

Justin Live is heading to Sunderland

Justin Live – The Big Tour! is a show written and performed by Justin himself. He promises lots of songs, laughter and bags of fun for all the family.

Justin said: “I am very excited about coming to Sunderland Empire and getting to meet so many new friends. The support and warm welcome I receive from audiences across the UK is just wonderful. I look forward to seeing you all soon!”

Producer Steve Boden from Imagine Theatre, who are bringing the show to Sunderland Empire, explains how the show came about: “Following the enormous success of Justin’s last UK tour in 2017, we were very keen to revisit all corners of the United Kingdom with a brand-new show to give more children their first experience of a live theatrical experience.

"The 2021/22 tour is our biggest tour to date and will give families of Sunderland and the surrounding areas an opportunity to experience Justin Live! It is a fabulous, fun, action packed, interactive show which gets everyone involved, and the children absolutely love it.”

Steve added: “From previous tour experience the show has sold-out, so we do recommend booking tickets as early as possible to avoid disappointment.”

:: Justin Live – The Big Tour! will play at Sunderland Empire for two performances on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Tickets priced from £13 are available from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 7615 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/sunderland

WIN

We’ve teamed up with Sunderland Empire to give away a family ticket for Justin Live!

The prize is for a family ticket for four people to attend Justin Live - The Big Tour! on Thursday, April 7 2022 at 11am. No monetary value will be given, and tickets are non-transferable to another performance.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which Cbeebies show has Justin appeared in?

::A. Gigglewhiz

::B. Gigglebiz

::C. Giggleswiz

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday, April 5. At least one adult needs to attend on the family ticket, but the rest of the attendees can be either child or adult.

