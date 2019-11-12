These are the food hygiene ratings for 15 of the most popular pizza and kebab shops in Sunderland
Based on information from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Google reviews, this is how well pizza and kebab shops in Sunderland scored for food hygiene standards.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 12:14 pm
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 12:16 pm
The FSA scores establishments on a 0 - 5 rating, with 0 meaning urgent improvement is required and 5 meaning that hygiene standards are very good. How did your favourite restaurant do?