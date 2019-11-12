How did your favourite takeaway rank?

These are the food hygiene ratings for 15 of the most popular pizza and kebab shops in Sunderland

Based on information from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Google reviews, this is how well pizza and kebab shops in Sunderland scored for food hygiene standards.

By Rhona Shennan
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 12:14 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 12:16 pm

The FSA scores establishments on a 0 - 5 rating, with 0 meaning urgent improvement is required and 5 meaning that hygiene standards are very good. How did your favourite restaurant do?

1. Aryan’s

Aryan’s scored a food hygiene rating of 4 on 8 February 2018. 1 Thorndale Road, Sunderland, SR3 4JR

Photo: Aryan’s

2. Caesar

Caesar scored a food hygiene rating of 3 on 20 March 2019. 179 Chester Road, Sunderland,

Photo: Caesar

3. Bertos

Bertos scored a food hygiene rating of 5 on 29 March 2018. 19 North Bridge Street, Sunderland, SR5 1AB

Photo: Bertos

4. Pizza King

Pizza King scored a food hygiene rating of 1 on 25 March 2019. 17 Holmeside, Sunderland,

Photo: Pizza King

