News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Dog tries to herd giant sheep at Lumiere after getting confused by installation

That's one determined sheep dog

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Nov 2023, 16:15 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 16:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Daisy the dog sure is one determined canine.

The sheepdog tried her best to herd this giant sheep.

This giant sheep was a herding task too far for Daisy the dog.This giant sheep was a herding task too far for Daisy the dog.
This giant sheep was a herding task too far for Daisy the dog.
Most Popular

But it was a task too far for Daisy - because the sheep wasn't a real one.

College chiefs said it was one of the impressive displays which make up this year's Lumiere festival in Durham.

Daisy the determined sheepdog.Daisy the determined sheepdog.
Daisy the determined sheepdog.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daisy's owner is Paul Flynn who is the Director of Commercial Farming at East Durham College.

Paul Flynn and his dog Daisy.Paul Flynn and his dog Daisy.
Paul Flynn and his dog Daisy.

College marketing co-ordinator Daniel Curtis said: "Daisy got confused and tried to herd the giant statue."

Lumiere and when to see it

There's plenty of time for other spectators to get their own view of Lumiere and its many impressive displays.

The biennial light festival returns from November 16-19, from 4.30pm-11pm each night.

There’s more than 40 installations to explore within Durham City and Bishop Auckland.

Related topics:SheepSunderlandDurham