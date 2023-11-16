Dog tries to herd giant sheep at Lumiere after getting confused by installation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daisy the dog sure is one determined canine.

But it was a task too far for Daisy - because the sheep wasn't a real one.

College chiefs said it was one of the impressive displays which make up this year's Lumiere festival in Durham.

Daisy the determined sheepdog.

Daisy's owner is Paul Flynn who is the Director of Commercial Farming at East Durham College.

Paul Flynn and his dog Daisy.

College marketing co-ordinator Daniel Curtis said: "Daisy got confused and tried to herd the giant statue."

Lumiere and when to see it

