Dog tries to herd giant sheep at Lumiere after getting confused by installation
That's one determined sheep dog
Daisy the dog sure is one determined canine.
But it was a task too far for Daisy - because the sheep wasn't a real one.
College chiefs said it was one of the impressive displays which make up this year's Lumiere festival in Durham.
Daisy's owner is Paul Flynn who is the Director of Commercial Farming at East Durham College.
College marketing co-ordinator Daniel Curtis said: "Daisy got confused and tried to herd the giant statue."
Lumiere and when to see it
There's plenty of time for other spectators to get their own view of Lumiere and its many impressive displays.
There’s more than 40 installations to explore within Durham City and Bishop Auckland.