Sunderland can tuck into a true taste of Trinidad and Tobago at one of the city’s newest restaurants.

The Calabash Tree opens its doors at Sheepfolds Stable from Friday, August 2 dishing up traditional Caribbean dishes such as curry chicken, jerk salmon, dutty brisket burger, red lentil coconut dhal and more, all made using specially-imported spices.

The Calabash Tree at the new Sheepfolds Stables, with a mural by Kathryn Robertson | Sunderland Echo

Owner and chef, Ryan McVay, a former firefigher from Washington, grew up enjoying the rich and varied flavours of the Caribbean islands where his mum was born.

Coupled with the fact his dad is a former catering lecturer of more than 30 years at Sunderland College, it sparked a love affair with cooking the spices and dishes of Trinidad and Tobago which he turned into his Calabash Tree business.

Named after a tree that’s indigenous to the West Indies, the Calabash Tree took root when Ryan visited Newcastle’s Boiler Shop in 2015 for a street food event and noticed that the melting pot of flavours from the dual Caribbean island were missing.

Signature curry chicken dish | Sunderland Echo

He built up a firm following over lockdown delivering the heat of his dishes to people’s doorsteps and has hosted a number of pop ups in the region, as well as setting up his Cove Caribbean takeaway in Washington.

The Sheepfolds site is his first sit-in restaurant, with around 12 covers inside, available for reservations, and 16 on the terrace outside overlooking the Wear for walk ins, with curry bowls available for take away to eat on the bierkeller-style seating in the main courtyard.

Ryan said: “The response to us opening a restaurant has been unbelievable. We already had a Sunderland following from the collaborations I’ve done with the likes of Pop Recs, as well as the trailer, and when we announced bookings were live it actually crashed the system because of the amount of traffic.

“I want this to be a really friendly, laid back space where people can relax and enjoy good food.”

The restaurant also has its own outdoor seating | Sunderland Echo

He added: “Sheepfolds Stables is a brilliant addition to Sunderland’s increasingly-diverse dining scene and as soon as I walked through the arch here I knew I wanted to be a part of it.

“Rick and Ryan’s vision (from site owners and developers BDN) for the site has been incredible and they have a great mix of businesses here.”

The restaurant is decorated with personal touches of Ryan’s heritage in a mural created by Sunderland artist Kathryn Robertson, as well as Trinidadian artist Nicholas Huggins.

Moving forward, Ryan is also planning to offer a Sunday dinner with a Trini twist.

Artwork by Trinidadian artist Nicholas Huggins | Sunderland Echo

The Calabash Tree joins other sit-in restaurants Ember, which specialises in Mediterranean and chargrilled dishes, Vito’s Osteria specialising in Italian classics with a twist and I Scream for Pizza, specialising in New York-style pizza and soft serve ice cream.

Many of the restaurants are fully booked for opening night, but there’s some slots still available over opening weekend.

The site also houses two cabins, one serving coffee and doughnuts from Deep North, with the other dishing up cocktails from Mother Mercy.

Bar-wise, there’s also the Spey Snug whisky lounge to look forward to as well as the in-house Taproom bar and other bars.

The development, which has been brought to the city by Sunderland-based architectural firm BDN, also houses studios for Southpaw Dance Company and multipurpose events space catering for weddings, business meetings and more.

In addition, Hairy Biker Si King will host pop ups at the venue.

Dating back to 1883, the Victorian buildings were built to accommodate working horses for the former North Eastern Railway Co. The Grade II-listed buildings, in the shadow of the Stadium of Light, were more recently used for car storage and had fallen into a state of disrepair, being largely forgotten about, until BDN took them over.

The new Sheepfolds Stables development will be open seven days a week, with trade set to be further boosted with the opening of the new River Wear footbridge next summer. Its north side will finish right next to the stables.

*The Calabash Tree at Sheepfolds Stables will be open seven days a week from 12noon to 10pm.

Opening weekend

The venue is expecting thousands of guests over the official launch weekend with performers, DJs and live bands taking to the outdoor stage to entertain visitors.

Opening weekend times are 6pm-1am on Friday, August 2, 8am-1am on Saturday, August 3 and 8am-11pm on Sunday, August 4.

Anyone is welcome to come along.

Even if you can’t get a sit-in reservation, the traders will be offering take out dishes.