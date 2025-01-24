Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cute Cocker Spaniel Nancy must be a contender for Sunderland’s cleverest dog - and she learned from the master.

The Ryhope pooch can play games of Connect, stack hoops and even give a high five.

Nancy studying the Connect board before making a move. | ugc

High fives from a clever canine

And she does it all in memory of her best friend Bella, another Cocker Spaniel who died recently aged 13.

The remarkable story of the two super Spaniels was shared with us by their owner Lynn Stacey who has the help of assistance dogs as she has a number of disabilities.

Nancy, left, with her best friend Bella who died recently aged 13. | ugc

‘Bella was still doing tricks right to the end’

Lynn said: “She was my assistance dog and she loved doing jobs for me. She knew hundreds of tricks and she was still doing them right to the end.

“She could balance a book on her head and walk with it. She could do children’s puzzles.”

Bella, the trick dog, with owner Lynn Stacey in 2015. | se

Best friends who loved to cuddle

Lynn got a second Cocker Spaniel when Nancy joined the family and she was soon showing similar talents.

Nancy was so clever that she even learned new tricks from Bella, and one of them was very cute.

Lynn would ask Nancy who her best friend was and she would give Bella a cuddle.

The stars of an online training course

Nancy, left, and Bella in the days when they were learning new tricks together. | ugc

Bella’s incredible talents even led Lynn to starting up an online dog training course called Bella's-Trix Dog Training.

It has a following from people all over the world.

Tell us if you have an amazing dog you want the world to know about.