WATCH: Sunderland's cleverest dog gets a winning line at Connect
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Ryhope pooch can play games of Connect, stack hoops and even give a high five.
High fives from a clever canine
And she does it all in memory of her best friend Bella, another Cocker Spaniel who died recently aged 13.
The remarkable story of the two super Spaniels was shared with us by their owner Lynn Stacey who has the help of assistance dogs as she has a number of disabilities.
Bella died just weeks ago but she was a star of the canine world who appeared on TV, and in the Sunderland Echo.
Lynn said: “She was my assistance dog and she loved doing jobs for me. She knew hundreds of tricks and she was still doing them right to the end.
“She could balance a book on her head and walk with it. She could do children’s puzzles.”
Bella was so clever that she even did a fundraising drive in 2015 when she learned a new trick every day for a year to support the charity Dog A.I.D.
Lynn got a second Cocker Spaniel when Nancy joined the family and she was soon showing similar talents.
Nancy was so clever that she even learned new tricks from Bella, and one of them was very cute.
Lynn would ask Nancy who her best friend was and she would give Bella a cuddle.
The stars of an online training course
Bella’s incredible talents even led Lynn to starting up an online dog training course called Bella's-Trix Dog Training.
It has a following from people all over the world.
Tell us if you have an amazing dog you want the world to know about.
Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.