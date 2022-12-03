This year’s theme is The Twelve Days of Christmas and award-winning theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd Webber and her team at CLW Events have worked their magic adorning the castle’s state rooms into a whimsical wonderland inspired by the lyrics of the famous carol.

Visitors can wander through the castle’s festive-themed rooms which take inspiration from the gifts given on each of the 12 days of Christmas. Expect dazzling displays in a kaleidoscope of rich Christmas colours, festive foliage, twinkling lights and, of course, a partridge in a pear tree.

Charlotte Lloyd Webber said: "Even without its festive fabulousness Bamburgh Castle will take your breath away. You can just imagine how magical an experience it is to visit at Christmas time and see the state rooms bathed in all their festive glory. It has been a joy to create and capture the very essence of a wonderful traditional Christmas here at Bamburgh that will be spellbinding for all visitors of all ages."

A whimsical wonderful world awaits. Picture Credit Charlotte Graham

Highlights of The Twelve Days of Christmas include the Billiards Room where seven swans swim serenely over a gilded lake. Inside the showstopping King’s Hall five enormous burnished gold rings glow and turn overhead while in a 20-foot tree in the Cross Hall six geese-a-laying peek from.

Bamburgh Castle owner Francis Watson-Armstrong said: “Charlotte and her team have worked their magic in the Castle. They’ve certainly turned up the volume on Christmas and have produced a completely unique indoor Christmas experience here in the North East of England. It is a festive masterpiece.

“The Christmas experience has been very well received by visitors. We have had really great feedback from people who want to experience the magic of Christmas and have done just that here in the Castle. As today’s challenging times continue we are all in need of an uplifting experience and break from the norm, especially at Christmas time.”

Alongside the main installation is a Christmas shop where you can buy keepsakes from The Twelve Days of Christmas event as well as gifts and local food and drink goods.

The Twelve Days of Christmas at Bamburgh Castle. Photograph: Stuart Boulton

:: The Twelve Days of Christmas at Bamburgh Castle is open daily (except Christmas Day and Boxing Day) until Sunday January 8 from 10am until 4pm (last admission 3pm). Entry is included with general admission tickets priced at £15.50 adults / £7.65 children. Children under five go free. Family tickets (two adults and up to three children cost £41.00.

Tickets can be bought online or at the gate. Visit www.bamburghcastle.com for more details and to book tickets.

WIN

We have five pairs of tickets to give away for 12 Days of Christmas, worth £31 a pair, the cost of two full price general admission tickets.

The Twelve Days of Christmas at Bamburgh Castle. Photograph: Stuart Boulton

Winners can visit on a day of their choice.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair, answer this question: In the Twelve Days of Christmas, how may swans are a-swimming?

::A Seven

::B Five

The Twelve Days of Christmas at Bamburgh Castle. Photograph: Stuart Boulton

::C Eight

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Thursday, December 8. Winners will be notified by email.

The Twelve Days of Christmas at Bamburgh Castle. Photograph: Stuart Boulton