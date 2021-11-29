Where and how to support food banks across Sunderland this Christmas

Food banks are set up across Sunderland. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

Christmas is approaching, and while the festive period means fun, food and family for many, millions across the country are needing to use food banks to survive.

With the time for giving swiftly approaching, this is what you can do to help families get a Christmas dinner this year.

Food banks are set up across Sunderland and the Trussell Trust which run the sites accept food directly from two sites across the region. One can be found at the Drum Industrial Estate in Chester Le Street while the city’s local option is the local foodbank office at the Coop Centre on Whitehouse Road. Opening hours can be found on the food bank’s website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donation points can also be found at Asda sites in Grangetown and Seaham as well as Morrisons in Seaham and Doxford Park. However, only food bought in store can be donated at these collection points.

For a full list of what the food banks are in need of at any time, information can be found on their website, with small Chritsmas cakes and crackers listed as urgently needed in the build up to December 25. Financial donations are also accepted.

Crisis, the UK national charity for homelessness, is also in the middle of a big drive to ensure no one goes hungry this December. The group are looking for 3,500 volunteers across the nation to deliver hot food and ensure members are given access to advice, guidance and wellbeing services in addition to a hot meal.

In addition to wellbeing support, Crisis are also looking to house people across the nation across Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day including a site in Newcastle. The charity are asking for people across the region to assist in roles from entertainment lead to drivers.

Those who are unable to give their time can still donate to Crisis to offer homeless people a safe place to stay with warm food and support this Christmas.