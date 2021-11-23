How and where to donate winter coats to the homeless across Sunderland this winter

As temperatures continue to fall this winter, times get harder for many people in need including those who are homeless or below the poverty line. However, there are groups across the region who are looking to ensure no one goes cold this winter through clothes donation drives.

There are plenty of ways regular people can help those in need, including donations of money or clothes, including winter jackets, and there are plenty of places across Sunderland who are able to help.

A grassroots campaign set up four years ago reached Sunderland at the start of the year and Take One Leave One are returning for this winter. The local branch of the campaign can usually be found in the Basis Centre opposite Mowbray Park between 10:00am and 1:00pm and has a simple premise – if you have something to give, leave it with volunteers and if you need something, you can take it from the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donation drives are in place across the country. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

All updates and further information can be found on the branch’s twitter account.

Those wanting to donate clothes are also able to head over to Barber and Whale Flooring Specialists on Blandford Street, who take in donations for the Coats4Calais campaign, who are looking to ensure every refugee in the UK and France can stay warm this winter. Anyone looking to assist those in need can hanf clothes into the shop between 8:30am – 4pm on Monday to Friday and 9:00am – 1:00pm on Saturdays.

Sunderland’s local branch of the Salvation Army have a long history of supporting those in need, and that is no different this winter. The group are accepting donations to their shop on Blandford Street to raise funds to assist the homeless in addition to families and the elderly in need.

The store, which is open from 9:00am until 5:00pm from Monday through to Saturday, are also accepting other items of clothing, shoes, toys, bric a brac and small items of furniture.