6-in-a-row jumper contest: Still time to have a go-ho-ho

Loads of entries but there's still time to get yours in

Mackem Daft has produced this jumper just in time for the festive season.

What a response we've had to our festive jumper competition with a Wearside twist.

Loads of you have already sent in your entries for the competition to win a present-to-remember from local firm Mackem Daft.

The jumper which has been produced by Mackem Daft.

Christmas with a Mackem twist thanks to this festive jumper.

All you need to do is answer the following question:

What is the record for how many times have Sunderland beaten Newcastle United consecutively in a North East derby?

You have until midnight on Wednesday, November 29 to send in your entries.

Send them by email to [email protected]