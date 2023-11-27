6-in-a-row jumper contest: Still time to have a go-ho-ho
Loads of entries but there's still time to get yours in
What a response we've had to our festive jumper competition with a Wearside twist.
Loads of you have already sent in your entries for the competition to win a present-to-remember from local firm Mackem Daft.
They have produced a Christmas jumper style sweatshirt with the words “Ho, Ho, Ho, still 6 in a row", as reported in the Sunderland Echo. There is still time to put your own entry in the running and here's how.
All you need to do is answer the following question:
What is the record for how many times have Sunderland beaten Newcastle United consecutively in a North East derby?
You have until midnight on Wednesday, November 29 to send in your entries.
Send them by email to [email protected]
Good luck - and Ha'way the entries!