6-in-a-row jumper contest: Still time to have a go-ho-ho

Loads of entries but there's still time to get yours in

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:01 GMT
Mackem Daft has produced this jumper just in time for the festive season.
Mackem Daft has produced this jumper just in time for the festive season.

What a response we've had to our festive jumper competition with a Wearside twist.

Loads of you have already sent in your entries for the competition to win a present-to-remember from local firm Mackem Daft.

The jumper which has been produced by Mackem Daft.
The jumper which has been produced by Mackem Daft.
They have produced a Christmas jumper style sweatshirt with the words “Ho, Ho, Ho, still 6 in a row", as reported in the Sunderland Echo. There is still time to put your own entry in the running and here's how.

Christmas with a Mackem twist thanks to this festive jumper.
Christmas with a Mackem twist thanks to this festive jumper.

All you need to do is answer the following question:

What is the record for how many times have Sunderland beaten Newcastle United consecutively in a North East derby?

You have until midnight on Wednesday, November 29 to send in your entries.

Send them by email to [email protected]

Good luck - and Ha'way the entries!

