Puffing Billy’s annual Christmas tour set to return this year after 2020 cancellation due to Covid pandemic

The annual Christmas tour is set to begin on Sunday, December 12 and run until Thursday, December 23 – visiting more 70 locations across Sunderland and County Durham.

The road train was built by South Hetton businessman Ian Morrell, in tribute to the one he remembered from his visit to Butlin’s in Filey as a youngster.

Created in 2012, it first toured communities the following year, with each festive tour becoming bigger and better than the last.

Sadly, the tour was cancelled in 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. But it’s confirmed that Puffing Billy will be making a welcome return next month, delighting families across the region.

A statement posted on the official Puffing Billy Facebook page said: “Well there’s only a few weeks left until we can come out and see you guys.

“Due to the increased volume of people coming out each night to see Billy, Santa, Mrs Claus and the elves, we have had to amend some of our routes.

“We like to think the new routes give us a chance to see more of your wonderful faces.

“The virus may have stopped us last year but we are back and doubly excited this year.

“As always, we are unable to give times of arrival but we will keep you updated constantly on Billy’s whereabouts.”

You can view the full details of Puffing Billy’s Christmas tour by clicking here.

Each year, the Puffing Billy team raise money for the heart unit at the Freeman Hospital.

