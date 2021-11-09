Landmark University of Sunderland building could be demolished within months

The Design Centre, at the University of Sunderland's city centre campus, could be demolished in months.

Earlier in November 2021, plans were lodged with Sunderland City Council to remove the Design Centre at Hind Street.

The building sits at the edge of the campus footprint and was originally constructed in the 1970s with a ground floor extension added in 2006 to provide a new entrance.

The university has also confirmed that it has no plans for a replacement building on the site at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a supporting statement submitted with the demolition application, the Design Centre is “no longer required to service students or staff”.

The statement goes on to say: “It is anticipated that the building will be vacated in January 2022 with demolition works scheduled to start in April 2022.”

The application to Sunderland City Council aims to determine whether prior approval is required for the demolition of the building.

It follows recent works to demolish the Johnson Building to the north of the Design Centre to make way for a garden area.

The supporting statement prepared for the University of Sunderland about the Design Centre adds: “The building is not within a designated conservation area and is not considered to have any architectural or historic significance.

“Furthermore, it is located within the City Campus and is some distance from any existing residential properties.

“As such, the proposed demolition of the building does not give rise to any concerns relating to residential amenity.”

A council decision on the demolition plan is expected by early December.

Prior to any works, a demolition risk assessment and method statement would be prepared setting out arrangements for the demolition, including the anticipated timescales.

A spokesperson for the University of Sunderland said: “In line with planning requirements, the university has applied for permission to demolish the current Design Centre building on its City Campus as it is no longer required by staff or students.

“There are no plans for a replacement building on the site at the present time.”