The start of the festive period sees discussions on whether to get a real Christmas tree or an artificial alternative, and when families have met and presents have been opened, the conversation turns to how to dispose of real trees.

The UK buys between six and eight million real Christmas trees each year, and there are plenty of ways to dispose of them, with local recycling options across the region.

All real Christmas trees are recyclable and can be shredded into chippings to be used in parks or woodland areas to create safe paths throughout the rest of the year. Trees are also able to be replanted and offer new garden scenery.

If you have a real Christmas tree, recycle it

It is recommended you avoid sending trees to landfill sites and simply throwing them away, with the Government suggesting £22 million is needed to send eight million trees to landfill sites across the country.

Is Sunderland City Council collecting Christmas trees this year?

While no collections will be made from residential areas, Sunderland City Council are encouraging the public to recycle real Christmas trees at household waste and recycling centres. Anyone needing to use the centres must book. There are two sites which can be used by Sunderland residents. These can be found in Pallion and Wreckton. The second of these is operated by Gateshead Council but can still be used by Wearsiders.

Sunderland City Council also recommends cutting real trees into smaller pieces and placing them in brown garden waste bins for collection. These collections will begin again in March 2023.

Can you recycle wrapping paper?

Because of the way wrapping paper is made, Sunderland City Council are currently unable to recycle it. The shiny metallic paper is often made from plastic and metal foil, or a combination of the two.

Another issue with recycling wrapping paper is sticky tape, which is often still attached to the paper when it is thrown away.

When are bin collections happening over the New Year period?

