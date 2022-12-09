With Christmas falling on a weekend and bank holidays running on, it can be tough to remember which days bins across the North East will be collected over the Christmas and New Year period. This is when Sunderland residents should leave their bins to be collected throughout the final weeks of the year ...

When are bins being collected across Sunderland this Christmas?

Sunderland City Council say there will be no changes to bin collections in the build up to Christmas or after the big day itself. With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year, bosses say there is no need to change collection dates.

When are bins being collected across Sunderland over Christmas and New Year 2022/23? (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

When are bins being collected across Sunderland on Christmas bank holidays?

The same goes for dates following Christmas Day with no collection changes between Christmas and New Year. Sunderland City Council said all collection staff will be working across the bank holiday on Tuesday, December 27, on their usual hours to stop bins from overflowing following the Christmas festivities.

When are bins being collected across Sunderland over New Year 2023?

There are no changes to collections across the New Year period or any of the bank holidays following Sunday, January 1. All collections should still take place on their regular days of the week.

When are bins being collected elsewhere across the North East over Christmas and New Year?

Although Durham County Council are yet to release any information regarding the final collections of the year, it has said all bank holiday collections are set to run as usual while South Tyneside Council has said no changes will be made over the Christmas and New Year period.

What day does Christmas fall on in 2022?

Christmas Day in 2022 falls on a Sunday this year, leaving a long weekend for many who are lucky enough to not work weekends or bank holidays across the UK.

When are the bank holidays over Christmas and New Year?

The first bank holiday of the festive period will come on Boxing Day before another comes on Tuesday, December 27, as a substitute day for Christmas Day, which is usually designated as a bank holiday.

