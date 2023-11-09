News you can trust since 1873
A magical Christmas beckons for a little Wearside girl, thanks to this hero

'What Mauren has done for all these years is amazing'

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
A little girl with a new heart has been given a wonderful boost as she looks forward to Christmas.

Beatrix Archbold has been chosen as one of the children to get some of the money raised by Maureen Thompson this year.

Smiles from a brave Beatrix who is doing so well.Smiles from a brave Beatrix who is doing so well.
Such a fantastic gesture

Beatrix's dad Terry said: "It is a fantastic gesture and we will use it to give Bea a magical Christmas."

Maureen has gathered in tens of thousands of pounds ever since her husband Allan died after a four-year battle with leukaemia in 2000.

She's continuing her great work with a fundraising show at The Alexandra in Grangetown on November 18.

Maureen Thompson.Maureen Thompson.
What a year for brave Beatrix

There will be two live acts on stage - The Hudson Singers and Scotty D Whateley - as well as a photo booth, raffles and bingo.

One of the causes to benefit from the show will be Beatrix and it's been a huge year for her.

In June, she had a heart transplant after living at the Freeman Hospital for more than a year.

Terry with Beatrix shortly before she left hospital.Terry with Beatrix shortly before she left hospital.
A guard of honour as she left hospital

She finally left hospital to cheers, tears and a guard of honour in July.

She is doing well at home with her family which includes dad Terry and mum Cheryl, from Roker.

Terry said: "I know the history of what Maureen has done over over the years. To do this for everyone is amazing.

"There are so many great causes out there. So many people in need of support .

A guard of honour for Beatrix as she leaves hospital.A guard of honour for Beatrix as she leaves hospital.
You can still help

"We are going to use it to try and give Bea a magical Christmas." Maureen would love to hear from anyone who can donate prizes for her fundraising event.

They can contact her by emailing [email protected]

It's a life-saving gift

Maureen has also set up a Facebook page dedicated to the charity night.

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: Over 50,000 people are alive in the UK today thanks to the life-saving gift of organ donation, and 525 people had a transplant in the North East and Yorkshire last year.

To find out more, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.

