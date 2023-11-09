A magical Christmas beckons for a little Wearside girl, thanks to this hero

'What Mauren has done for all these years is amazing'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A little girl with a new heart has been given a wonderful boost as she looks forward to Christmas.

Beatrix Archbold has been chosen as one of the children to get some of the money raised by Maureen Thompson this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smiles from a brave Beatrix who is doing so well.

Such a fantastic gesture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beatrix's dad Terry said: "It is a fantastic gesture and we will use it to give Bea a magical Christmas."

Read More Sunderland toddler fights back from three open-heart surgeries and three cardiac arrests

She's continuing her great work with a fundraising show at The Alexandra in Grangetown on November 18.

Maureen Thompson.

What a year for brave Beatrix

There will be two live acts on stage - The Hudson Singers and Scotty D Whateley - as well as a photo booth, raffles and bingo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the causes to benefit from the show will be Beatrix and it's been a huge year for her.

Terry with Beatrix shortly before she left hospital.

A guard of honour as she left hospital

She finally left hospital to cheers, tears and a guard of honour in July.

She is doing well at home with her family which includes dad Terry and mum Cheryl, from Roker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry said: "I know the history of what Maureen has done over over the years. To do this for everyone is amazing.

"There are so many great causes out there. So many people in need of support .

A guard of honour for Beatrix as she leaves hospital.

You can still help

"We are going to use it to try and give Bea a magical Christmas." Maureen would love to hear from anyone who can donate prizes for her fundraising event.

They can contact her by emailing [email protected]

It's a life-saving gift

Maureen has also set up a Facebook page dedicated to the charity night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Over 50,000 people are alive in the UK today thanks to the life-saving gift of organ donation, and 525 people had a transplant in the North East and Yorkshire last year.