Sunderland City Council has signed a contract with Connected Kerb – one of the country’s leading providers of electric vehicle chargers – to install 20 new public charging points at five locayions in the area.

The move is being funded by the Office for Zero Emissions Vehicles (OZEV) and the On-street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS).

The council say the new charging points are another step towards Sunderland’s green ambitions - reducing noise noise pollution and improving air quality.

New electric car charging points

The council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for the environment and transport, Cllr Claire Rowntree, said: “The council is committed to driving down its carbon emissions and to Sunderland becoming a carbon neutral city. Making it easier for residents to use electric vehicles with these new charging points is just one way we are doing this.

“These new smart-enabled charging points also further bolster the technology credentials of Sunderland. The points can also host future technologies such as 5G, IoTs including parking and temperature sensors as the drive towards tomorrow’s smart cities continues.”

Connected Kerb chief executive Chris Pateman-Jones said: “I am delighted that Sunderland City Council has chosen Connected Kerb to bring the electric vehicle revolution to the north-east of England.

"This will ensure that Sunderland residents, particularly those without driveways, do not get left behind in the EV transition. Installing long-lasting EV infrastructure in this area and throughout the country is essential if the UK’s net zero ambitions are to be met.”

