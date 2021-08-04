20mph plan for large area of Sunderland announced

Sunderland 20mph traffic plan

The Sunderland City Council order – under the terms of the Road Traffic Act, will make 20mph the speed limit in over 30 streets and lanes in the Millfield area of the city.

Documents giving more detailed particulars of the order can be inspected during normal opening hours at the Civic Centre, Burdon Road, Sunderland,

The documents can also be obtained by emailing: [email protected] and a paper copy can be requested by calling 0191 5611612.

Objections to and other representations relating to the order must be made in writing to E. Waugh, Assistant Director of Law and Governance, P.O. Box

100, Civic Centre, Burdon Road, Sunderland, SR2 7DN.

Any objection must state the grounds on which it is made.

A copy can also be requested by email at: [email protected] on or before August 27.

The area the order covers includes Alliance Place, Alliance Street, Carol Street, Cirencester Street, Cirencester Street West Back, Corning Road, Dahlia Court, Dryborough Street, Enderby Road, Fern Street, Flint Road, Grafton Street, Greener Road, Hyacinth Court, Jasmine Court, Lily Street, Marguerite Court, Marigold Court, May Street, Medomsly Street, North Milburn Street, Rose Street, Saint Cuthberts Terrace, Violet Street and Deptford Road from its intersection with the southern highway boundary of Rose Street South Back.

The information in this story came from a public notice published in this newspaper.