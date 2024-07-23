Bid to make North East a centre for writing and publishing industries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Writers, publishers, charities and politicians have launched a bid to make the North East a centre for the writing and publishing industries.

Those behind the vision say the UK publishing industry is too weighted towards London, and while ‘talent is classless’, not everyone gets the chance to use their creative skills.

A coalition of a charity, civic leaders, academics and industry leaders are calling on the new Labour Government to support their ambitious plan to establish the first national centre for writing, based in Newcastle, to help reposition the southern and London bias of the writing industries.

Charity New Writing North and North East Mayor Kim McGuinness are leading the charge,

The say investment is needed to boost the region’s cultural economy, which took a hit under arts funding cuts under the Coalition and Conservative Governments following the global financial crisis and ensuing austerity measures.

Kim McGuinness. Submitted picture. | Michael sreenan

Ms McGuinness, said: “For too long, the North's creative talent has been overlooked and dismissed. Almost the entire British publishing industry is based in London, and decision-making centralised in the capital.

“It's time to abandon tired perceptions and the decades long control over funding and powers which stifles the nation's creative potential. Talent is classless, but not everyone gets the opportunity to develop it.

“The North East is a powerhouse of creativity and culture and as mayor, I have made commitments to build our economy around creative industries, writing, publishing, and film. Doing so will transform people's life chances, unearth hidden talent, and ensure our creative voice is heard on the national and world stage.

“Establishing the Centre for Writing in the North East is a vital first step to make that happen.”

The key partners in the plan are New Writing North and Northumbria University, with the support of local and regional government and businesses and some of the country’s largest publishers, including Hachette UK, Faber & Faber and Simon and Schuster. Supporters say The Centre for Writing will support writing and reading initiatives in the community as well as professional writers and publishing businesses across the North.

It will be the first centre of its kind with a cross-section of national partners from the arts, academia, media, and publishing industries. To acquire a building and develop the centre, New Writing North and Northumbria University have bid for a substantial grant from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s Cultural Development Fund to match the grants already pledged by regional partners.

Claire Malcolm. Picture by Topher McGrillis.

Claire Malcolm MBE, CEO of New Writing North said: “The cultural industries already play a huge role in our regional economy and this is growing. This investment would help revitalise the region, attract inward investment and help train and develop a new generation of local talent.

“I want young people here to be able to grow up to be publishers, writers, and creatives without presuming that they need to leave the North East to achieve their ambition.” The creation of the Centre for Writing will mean that the North East becomes a hub of creative talent, hitherto concentrated in London and the South East. It will create opportunities, build careers, and support and showcase undiscovered local talent.

Supporters say writing plays a major role in the UK’s creative industries – underpinning publishing, film and TV, audio, gaming, music, theatre, communications, news, and media and developing areas of innovation in VR and AI - all of which, they say, will be brought together in the new Centre for Writing. The UK’s publishing industry contributes £11billion to the economy.

The industry exports more books than that of any other country and international demand for UK publishing is predicated to grow by a further 20% in the next decade.

Supporters of the plan say bringing the industry to the North East will result in massive benefits to the regional economy. New Writing North already has a writing and publishing skills hub in Newcastle supporting skills and educational pathways and does significant work in higher education (HE) and in schools and communities across the North East.