'It'll be a wrench but I'm selling my 40-year autograph collection' - Sunderland man puts haul up for £500,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wearside man John Henry is putting his 42 year autograph collection up for sale - and it is packed with famous names.
The Houghton man admits it will be ‘a wrench’ to part with cherished items including a signed Michael Jackson vinyl cover, and astro turf signed by Pele and Zico.
But he wants to sell his vast work as a complete collection for offers over £500,000.
Game of Thrones and the Dalai Lama
John works from home. He is self-employed and his businesses include Elite Autographs Houghton.
There are thousand of items in his collection such as a book from the Dalai Lama, 65 individual autographs from the cast of Game of Thrones and 30 from the cast of Only Fools And Horses.
His collection of Auf Wiedersehen Pet autographs is included in the collection and so is Peaky Blinders.
Selling 42 years of collecting will be ‘a wrench’
John told the Echo: “I have been collecting since I was 12 or 13 years old so that’s about 42 years now and yes it will be a wrench.
“There are items I will miss in particular such as the Michael Jackson and Only Fools and Horses ones, but I want to sell it as a complete collection.”
He has 63 signed football shirts, and a huge selection of trading cards.
Offers over £500,000
John has already advertised his collection on specialist memorabilia websites around the world.
He added: “I am now looking to sell my collection for offers over £500,000.”
He based the estimate on the number of pieces in the lifetime’s work and the value of each item.
Anyone interested can contact him via Facebook or through Elite Autographs Houghton on Google.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.