‘It will be a wrench. I have been collecting since I was 12 or 13’

Wearside man John Henry is putting his 42 year autograph collection up for sale - and it is packed with famous names.

But he wants to sell his vast work as a complete collection for offers over £500,000.

John Henry who is putting his 42-year collection of signed memorabilia up for sale to the highest bidder over £500,000.

Game of Thrones and the Dalai Lama

John works from home. He is self-employed and his businesses include Elite Autographs Houghton.

There are thousand of items in his collection such as a book from the Dalai Lama, 65 individual autographs from the cast of Game of Thrones and 30 from the cast of Only Fools And Horses.

A part of John's incredible collection of memorabilia.

His collection of Auf Wiedersehen Pet autographs is included in the collection and so is Peaky Blinders.

Selling 42 years of collecting will be ‘a wrench’

John told the Echo: “I have been collecting since I was 12 or 13 years old so that’s about 42 years now and yes it will be a wrench.

John Henry, from Houghton, who is hoping to sell his vast collection of signed memorabilia.

“There are items I will miss in particular such as the Michael Jackson and Only Fools and Horses ones, but I want to sell it as a complete collection.”

He has 63 signed football shirts, and a huge selection of trading cards.

Offers over £500,000

John has already advertised his collection on specialist memorabilia websites around the world.

Some more of John Henry's autograph collection.

He added: “I am now looking to sell my collection for offers over £500,000.”

He based the estimate on the number of pieces in the lifetime’s work and the value of each item.