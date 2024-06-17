Award-winning Sunderland group launches new training academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First it brought fitness to people’s doorsteps - now an award-winning Sunderland group has launched another exciting development.

Active Families North East has launched a training academy.

The community interest organisation wants to raise the standards of health-based training within the region.

The Directors of Active Families North East, Kelly Brougham, Amy Swan and Jo Buckley. | other 3rd party

Raising health levels and awareness across the North East

Since then, its work has expanded.

An Active Families North East training session. | other 3rd party

It runs a project called the Well Bean Machine which goes out on to the streets, gets people active and also serves refreshments. A team of Active North East workers help you to shape up and they tour the region in an activity van.

Facing a gap in the instructor market

It has also run camps for children, activity sessions in schools, health checks for workplaces and a project which helps older adults with strength, balance, and mobility issues.

A training session for Active Families North East. | other 3rd party

It also expanded in to South Tyneside and took on more staff.

But Active Families found that it was facing a gap in the market when trying to recruit their own instructors.

Jo Buckley, Training and Development Director at Active Families, said: “For us as a growing business with over 20 members of staff, it’s been tough finding individuals who have undergone the training needed to deliver some of our projects, specifically our programmes for older people such as our Well Bean Machine.

Face-to-face quality training

“So we made the decision to become accredited by YMCA as a training provider, not only so we could train our own instructors, but so that we could provide high quality training to other organisations throughout the UK.

“From volunteers and care staff to gym instructors, schools and public bodies, our upcoming courses are perfect for teams to get real face-to-face quality training and on- the-job experience, delivering classes to our willing participants.”

