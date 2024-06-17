Award-winning Sunderland group launches new training academy
Active Families North East has launched a training academy.
The community interest organisation wants to raise the standards of health-based training within the region.
Raising health levels and awareness across the North East
Active Families made headlines back in 2022 when it launched the Seat to Street programme for older people who could sit in their doorways and take part in instructor-led classes.
It runs a project called the Well Bean Machine which goes out on to the streets, gets people active and also serves refreshments. A team of Active North East workers help you to shape up and they tour the region in an activity van.
It has also run camps for children, activity sessions in schools, health checks for workplaces and a project which helps older adults with strength, balance, and mobility issues.
It also expanded in to South Tyneside and took on more staff.
But Active Families found that it was facing a gap in the market when trying to recruit their own instructors.
Jo Buckley, Training and Development Director at Active Families, said: “For us as a growing business with over 20 members of staff, it’s been tough finding individuals who have undergone the training needed to deliver some of our projects, specifically our programmes for older people such as our Well Bean Machine.
Face-to-face quality training
“So we made the decision to become accredited by YMCA as a training provider, not only so we could train our own instructors, but so that we could provide high quality training to other organisations throughout the UK.
“From volunteers and care staff to gym instructors, schools and public bodies, our upcoming courses are perfect for teams to get real face-to-face quality training and on- the-job experience, delivering classes to our willing participants.”
Simon Titley, Head of YMCA Awards, praised Active Families for ‘high-quality delivery’.
To learn more about upcoming courses or to sign-up for training in September, email: [email protected]
