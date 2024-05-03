First look at the Sunderland fashion show with an incredible backdrop

‘We’re very proud of what our students have achieved over the past year’
By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:14 BST
Fashion at its best will go on show thanks to a set of talented Sunderland students.

A whole year’s work has gone into the display which has been put together by people on the BA (Hons) Fashion Design and Promotion degree course at the University of Sunderland.

One of the displays from the fashion show.
One of the displays from the fashion show.

A stunning backdrop

You can get to view it at Durham Town Hall on Thursday, May 30.

And it is not just the work of students on Wearside which will feature. The university’s international students in Tashkent and Singapore have also been included.

Naomi Austin, the Deputy Programme Leader and Senior Lecturer BA(Hons) Fashion Design and Promotion, said she was extremely proud of the achievements of so many people.

One of the students with her wonderful work.
One of the students with her wonderful work.

‘Going to be a brilliant night’

Three year groups will have their work displayed. It includes garments they created during live projects done in conjunction with Sam Weller Ltd, Barbour International and the charity Daisy Chain. 

Naomi added: “I’m sure it’s going to be a brilliant night.

“Durham Town Hall is stunning and as soon as we walked in the students were blown away by how beautiful the hall is.”

Students worked in conjunction with major firms including Barbour.
Students worked in conjunction with major firms including Barbour.

How to get your tickets

The BA (Hons) Fashion Design and Promotion degree started in 2009.

It helps students to consider the whole fashion market.

They get to learn about future trends, develop brands, and construct garments.

Their second year includes learning how to plan events including the annual fashion show. The events on May 30 starts at 7.30pm. To book tickets, visit here.

