First look at the Sunderland fashion show with an incredible backdrop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fashion at its best will go on show thanks to a set of talented Sunderland students.

A whole year’s work has gone into the display which has been put together by people on the BA (Hons) Fashion Design and Promotion degree course at the University of Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the displays from the fashion show.

Read More Fashion Students host their annual Fashion Show at a historic local venue

A stunning backdrop

You can get to view it at Durham Town Hall on Thursday, May 30.

And it is not just the work of students on Wearside which will feature. The university’s international students in Tashkent and Singapore have also been included.

Naomi Austin, the Deputy Programme Leader and Senior Lecturer BA(Hons) Fashion Design and Promotion, said she was extremely proud of the achievements of so many people.

One of the students with her wonderful work.

‘Going to be a brilliant night’

Three year groups will have their work displayed. It includes garments they created during live projects done in conjunction with Sam Weller Ltd, Barbour International and the charity Daisy Chain.

Naomi added: “I’m sure it’s going to be a brilliant night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Durham Town Hall is stunning and as soon as we walked in the students were blown away by how beautiful the hall is.”

Students worked in conjunction with major firms including Barbour.

How to get your tickets

It helps students to consider the whole fashion market.

They get to learn about future trends, develop brands, and construct garments.