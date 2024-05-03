First look at the Sunderland fashion show with an incredible backdrop
Fashion at its best will go on show thanks to a set of talented Sunderland students.
A whole year’s work has gone into the display which has been put together by people on the BA (Hons) Fashion Design and Promotion degree course at the University of Sunderland.
A stunning backdrop
You can get to view it at Durham Town Hall on Thursday, May 30.
And it is not just the work of students on Wearside which will feature. The university’s international students in Tashkent and Singapore have also been included.
Naomi Austin, the Deputy Programme Leader and Senior Lecturer BA(Hons) Fashion Design and Promotion, said she was extremely proud of the achievements of so many people.
‘Going to be a brilliant night’
Three year groups will have their work displayed. It includes garments they created during live projects done in conjunction with Sam Weller Ltd, Barbour International and the charity Daisy Chain.
Naomi added: “I’m sure it’s going to be a brilliant night.
“Durham Town Hall is stunning and as soon as we walked in the students were blown away by how beautiful the hall is.”
How to get your tickets
It helps students to consider the whole fashion market.
They get to learn about future trends, develop brands, and construct garments.
Their second year includes learning how to plan events including the annual fashion show. The events on May 30 starts at 7.30pm. To book tickets, visit here.
