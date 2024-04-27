Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gentoo's 2023 intake of apprentices.

Sunderland-based housing association Gentoo has announced 27 new apprenticeships; its biggest intake in over 10 years. An open day will take place at Doxford International Business Park.

Anyone interested can go along and learn more about the vacancies on offer. Staff will be there to discuss the roles and give advice and information about applying.

A range of trade, housing and business roles are available.

There are also opportunities for engineering technicians in Building Services and construction support technician (surveying - damp inspection), which are brand new for 2024.

Gentoo customers who apply and meet the relevant criteria will be guaranteed an interview.

Ryan Willis, a current electrical apprentice, said: “Gentoo is one of the best places to learn, hone my skills and develop life skills in a friendly environment where you are pushed to get the best out of yourself.”

Abigail Brennan, neighbourhood coordinator, who started her career at Gentoo as an apprentice, said: “An apprenticeship is definitely something to challenge you and it opens so many doors for you. I would recommend anyone looking at apprentices to apply to Gentoo.”

Gentoo CEO Louise Bassett said: “I am delighted we are able to increase our apprentice recruitment to offer 27 opportunities this year. Gentoo’s Apprenticeship programme is critical to our workforce planning and to help us build skills for the future.

"The apprentice programme is really popular and we guarantee an interview to all of our customers who are interested in applying for these opportunities.

“The open day is an excellent opportunity to talk to colleagues about working at Gentoo and the roles on offer. On the day, we’ll also have current and previous apprentices there to talk about their experience and how they have progressed within Gentoo.”

All successful applicants will receive excellent benefits, including 31 days paid holiday plus bank holidays, an early finish on a Friday, a cash healthcare plan, employee assistance programme and retail discounts.

The recruitment day takes place 10am-2pm on Saturday, May 11 at Emperor House, Doxford International Business Park, Sunderland, SR3 3XR.