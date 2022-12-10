Were you a school panto star in 1967? Echo follower George Ford wants to hear from you.

The search is on for the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk which was performed at Monkwearmouth College of Further Education 57 years ago.

A great cast.

George was the widow dame in the show and he has shared this rare photo of the performers.

Although he has great memories of those days, he would love to hear from the cast once more.

Another great scene from the show. | ugc

He told us: “The show was produced by the college’s drama lecturer Rosa Cutter.

“The cast is made up of college students from the Arts department and the Science Department in 1967 there was also a Drama club at the college led by Rosa Cutter.

"She produced various shows and this was her high spot.”

Ogres, maids and dancers galore

An excerpt from the programe.

Can you help George with more details? The programme shows that the people involved in the show also included Eric Park as Jack; Chris Howell as Bagshott; John Reeves as Constable; Gena Iliff as the Fairy Queen; and Kathryn Stewart as Annette.

There were ogres, dancers, villagers, maids and entertainers but were you in the cast? Or maybe you were in the production team which included Miss Willoughby on costumes, Mrs Haggie on dancing, Penny Harley and Gill Woolley on properties.

George also remembered: “ Apart from me being the Dame, there was a ‘good fairy’ played by someone called Gena Iliff who lives in Darlington.

“A local guy called Railton Howes was stage manager - he went on to do some work in North Est radio. I remember he and my brother had to stand in one night to sing a song because one of the cast was ill.”

We hope all of this jogs your memory of a great show.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]