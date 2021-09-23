Who remembers these charity fashion shows?
Who remembers these charity fashion shows?

When Sunderland players walked the catwalk in Fashion Strikes shows

They certainly know how to put on a show on the pitch but now Sunderland’s football players are set to star on the catwalk.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 11:03 am

As our story this week shows, players will be on the catwalk as part of a fashion show next month.

But who remembers when these Black Cats stars modelled for charity in years gone by?

We have photos from 2012 and 2009 as players paraded for worthy causes at the Stadium of Light.

Were you there and what are your memories of the occasion? Take a look at the photos and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Final preparations

The Fashion Strikes fashion show raised money for the SAFC Foundation. Were you there in 2009?

2. On the catwalk in 2009. Does this bring back memories?

On the catwalk in 2009. Does this bring back memories?

3. Parading for charity

What a special night for charity. Were you at the event at the Stadium of Light in 2009?

4. Supporting a worthy cause

The SAFC Foundation was the cause to benefit from this 2009 fundraiser.

