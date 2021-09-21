SAFC players will be modelling on the catwalk

The shopping centre will be hosting a series of events from October 4-8 as part of Sunderland’s first city-wide business festival. One of the highlights of the programme will be a fashion show on Wednesday, October 6.

Players from both the men’s and women’s teams will be modelling in the show, which is aimed at showcasing outfits for interviews and work.

Clothes providers Suitability and Smartworks – which help anyone struggling for the right items to wear to work or for an interview – will also be running a pop-up shop in the centre.

Karen Eve from the Bridges

Meanwhile, an enterprise hub is to be set up in the former Disney store, with different activities taking place every day throughout the week.

Those events include free advice from banks and tax experts for anyone wanting to start their own business on Monday 4 October, with special sessions from homegrown entrepreneurs, Joe Sexton and Katie Bulmer Cooke the following day.

The centre will also play host to a Dragons’ Den style event on Tuesday, with a panel of business and marketing experts lined up to have ideas pitched to them.

Advice sessions on training options, CV writing and building a social media presence will be provided by organisations including Springboard, Media Savvy and marketing guru, Katie Storey, on Thursday 7 October, again open to anyone.

The week will end with the opportunity for any budding performer to be signed to a major entertainment agency, with a Bridges’ Got Talent session run by ISG.

ISG, based at the BIC, has a number of jobs available for would-be entertainers and will be auditioning dancers and singers on Friday 8 October, with a view to signing up some would-be stars.

Throughout the week visitors to the centre can also pop into the unit and see a variety of job vacancies that are available in the city.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, is delighted to be able to offer a packed programme – and she is also doing her bit.

During the week Karen will be spending time with a variety of retailers in the city, trying her hand at working in their outlets.

“We are delighted to be part of the first City of Sunderland Business Festival and to have also put together the Bridges Means Business programme,” she said.

“There are some fantastic opportunities for people to get advice, find a job, see how they can upskill or to pitch their business idea to some real experts and we hope our shoppers will take advantage of what’s on offer.”