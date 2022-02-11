Watch: flashback to 1977 - the year of Star Wars and Saturday Night Fever
Silver Jubilee celebrations, Charlie’s Angels – and the death of the King, Elvis Presley.
Maybe you were there to see it, maybe you’ve only experienced it through the pop culture that survives.
In the year that the original Star Wars took moviegoers by storm, Sunderland was visited by another space-farer – Doctor Who’s Tom Baker.
He wasn’t our only iconic visitor – legendary boxer Muhammad Ali came to Washington that year.
Here’s a quick reminder of what else was going in Sunderland and around the world in 1977.