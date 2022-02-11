Watch: flashback to 1977 - the year of Star Wars and Saturday Night Fever

Maybe you were there to see it, maybe you’ve only experienced it through the pop culture that survives.

In the year that the original Star Wars took moviegoers by storm, Sunderland was visited by another space-farer – Doctor Who’s Tom Baker.

He wasn’t our only iconic visitor – legendary boxer Muhammad Ali came to Washington that year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A look at what was happening in Sunderland and around the world in 1977.