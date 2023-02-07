The things people in Sunderland say frightened them most as a child - from Dr Who to Mr Magoo...

All sorts of TV characters, books, and real-life scenes had you running for safety behind the settee.

Sunderland Echo followers had plenty to say when we asked them to share ‘the things that scared you as a child’.

We put the question on our Wearside Echoes Facebook page.

A Wearside Echoes report on the things which scared you as a child.

More than 2,300 of you read the post and shared your own scariest recollections.

But we want more! Have a look through this lot and then get in touch with your own memories.

Giant maggots and a jungle in your bedroom

Three different alien species freaked you out in Dr Who.

Back to Sunderland's Winter Gardens Sci-fi Fair in 2012. Here are Kat Dearden, Andrew Lawler, Carrie Anne Lawler, and Keith Lawler with a famous character. Did you love or fear the Daleks?

Sue Collinson, Stanton Longhorn, and Marie Straughan were spooked by the Cybermen. For Joyce Cavanagh, Sue Boswell, Viv Hutchinson and Lorna Webster, it was the Daleks.

Then there was Alison Dosh who said: “Giant maggots on Dr Who.”

Dianne Pattison remembered a book she read in her childhood ‘about a little boy who's bedroom becomes a jungle with some terrifically scary monsters in it’. Marc Holdsworth was scared by ‘The Diddy Men from the jam butty mine’.

A fun depiction of Dracula at Sunderland Carnival in 1985 with Ian Castle as Dracula and Stuart Knowles as a maiden. But Dracula was scary in the eyes of Stanton Langhorn.

Ann Marie Harding said: “Stepping on cracks in the pavement” while Julie Parsell wasn’t a fan of lugworms on the beach.

The dentists at Grindon Library

A scary memory for Steve Brennan was the dentist room in Grindon Library museum.

Alison Jane Harrison hated the dark and Gill Stephenson Button didnt like the ‘lion graphics on the sides of the trains in Sunderland in the late 60's when I was little.”

The London train heading south but did the badges on the side of some of them leave you scared?

Gillian Foster said: “Mr Magoo. Terrified of him for some reason.” And Larry Purvis was scared of the Flowerpot Men.

Dozens of you shared your childhood memories and we want much more.

What scared you when you were a child? Get in touch and tell us more.

