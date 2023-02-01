The Sunderland twins who lived a whirlwind lifestyle of fun and helping others, despite turning 90

Twins Miss Lilian Saxon and Mrs Violet Routledge who are celebrating reaching 90.

The happy twins are celebrating their 90th birthday today Feb 1 and told the Sunderland Echo: “We don’t think of ourselves as 90.”

And to prove it, they still put on the food for pie and pea suppers in their local church – and say they do it ‘for the old people’.

Today, we’re asking: ‘is there an age-defying go-getter in your neighbourhood?’

A big day for Lilian Saxon and Violet Routledge, right.

Violet and Lilian have lived a remarkable life. They still like to travel all over Britain and they only stopped globetrotting two years ago.

They’ve been all over the world

Their worldwide travels took them to Niagara Falls, Venice, gold mines in Johannesburg, Italy, Greece, Pretoria and many more destinations.

Lilian Saxon celebrates her 90th birthday.

Violet’s proud daughter Lynne King said: “They still go on coach tours to Scotland and Wales. They both go to church. My mam was a church warden until three years ago.

"They don’t think they are old and they still provide for the pie and pea suppers in the church for the old people.”

Violet had jobs in a chemical works and in the NHS for decades. Lilian had office jobs throughout her working life, including at Houghton Co-op and Janet Frazers.

Their own stall at the MetroCentre

Violet Routledge on her big day.

They both still do knitting for the church and both are ‘avid Sunderland Echo readers’.

They love trips to Newcastle at least once a week and to the MetroCentre where they used to have a barrow stall.

They adore quizzes and always keep up with current affairs, said Lynne.

The secret to staying so healthy is ‘keeping active’, Violet told Echo readers.

Pictured in Italy in 1969.

“I live on a hill and you have to go up the bank to the village. That’s what kept me active.

"I used to walk it regularly but not so much these days. I’m still okay on the flat though.”

"We mix socially, we have friends and we go on regular dinner dates.”

Is there a fantastically fit 90-year-old – or older – that you know of in Sunderland? Tell us about their achievements by emailing [email protected]

Pictured in Greece in the mid 1990s.

Together in the early 1990s.