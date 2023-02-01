The Sunderland twins who lived a whirlwind lifestyle of fun and helping others, despite turning 90
There’s no stopping birthday girls Violet Routledge and her twin sister Lilian Saxon.
The happy twins are celebrating their 90th birthday today Feb 1 and told the Sunderland Echo: “We don’t think of ourselves as 90.”
And to prove it, they still put on the food for pie and pea suppers in their local church – and say they do it ‘for the old people’.
Today, we’re asking: ‘is there an age-defying go-getter in your neighbourhood?’
Violet and Lilian have lived a remarkable life. They still like to travel all over Britain and they only stopped globetrotting two years ago.
They’ve been all over the world
Their worldwide travels took them to Niagara Falls, Venice, gold mines in Johannesburg, Italy, Greece, Pretoria and many more destinations.
Violet’s proud daughter Lynne King said: “They still go on coach tours to Scotland and Wales. They both go to church. My mam was a church warden until three years ago.
"They don’t think they are old and they still provide for the pie and pea suppers in the church for the old people.”
Violet had jobs in a chemical works and in the NHS for decades. Lilian had office jobs throughout her working life, including at Houghton Co-op and Janet Frazers.
Their own stall at the MetroCentre
They both still do knitting for the church and both are ‘avid Sunderland Echo readers’.
They love trips to Newcastle at least once a week and to the MetroCentre where they used to have a barrow stall.
They adore quizzes and always keep up with current affairs, said Lynne.
The secret to staying so healthy is ‘keeping active’, Violet told Echo readers.
“I live on a hill and you have to go up the bank to the village. That’s what kept me active.
"I used to walk it regularly but not so much these days. I’m still okay on the flat though.”
"We mix socially, we have friends and we go on regular dinner dates.”
