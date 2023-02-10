News you can trust since 1873
The last days of Sunderland's Locarno - a video memory of the day former nightclub and bowling alley was bulldozed

Cue the glitter ball, disco lights and packed dance floor. We have memories of the Locarno on film.

By Chris Cordner
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 4:54pm

It is 20 years ago this year that the Newcastle Road nightclub closed forever.

It was demolished in 2012 and here are pictures of its final days which were taken by Sunderland Echo photographers.

From its heyday to its last day. Views of the Locarno.
The shell of the former favourite was captured one last time in this series of images before it was razed to the ground.

Rocking to The Who and Led Zeppelin

Many of you will remember it in its heyday. Top bands such as Free, The Who, Led Zeppelin and the Faces all performed there.

The club opened as a Locarno ballroom, which were the flagships of the Mecca Empire, with a bowling alley underneath which opened on June 30, 1964.

A place where many Wearside people showed off their best dance moves.

The club had changes of names such as the Mayfair and the Palace before closing down in April 2003.

Share your memories of it by emailing [email protected]

The bulldozers moved in on the nightclub and bowling alley site in 2012.
A nightclub where so many memories were made.
