The Grand National's links with Sunderland, including the day Red Rum brought out the crowds

But who remembers these local links to the famous race including the day when that legendary horse Red Rum came to Sunderland – and the year when the winner’s title came to Wearside.

It was back in 1989 when Red Rum, the three times winner of the Aintree race was a VIP visitor to Market Square.

What a year that was for Sunderland

Red Rum and Red Marauder, both famous winners of the Grand National.

He had won the National in 1973, 1974 and 1977 as well as coming second in 1975 and 1976.

It was 50 years ago this year when Red Rum achieved his most famous victory, coming from 30 lengths down to beat Crisp and win the race for the first time.

What a year for sport that was with Sunderland defying the odds to win the FA Cup just weeks later.

Red Rum in Sunderland Market Square in 1989. Did you get to see him?

Wearside’s own Grand National winner

But that’s not Wearside’s only link to the famous race which will be back on our screens on Saturday.

Sunderland-based Red Marauder won the 2001 Grand National at odds of 33-1.

The Sunderland Echo was there to capture his homecoming. Owner Norman Mason, his wife Dorothy, daughter Claudia and jokey Richard Guest were there to join in the celebrations.

Grand National winner Red Marauder was pictured on his return home to Sunderland in 2001 with Norman Mason, wife Dorothy, daughter Claudia and jockey Richard Guest in the picture.

What are your best memories of the Grand National? Do you head to Aintree every year for the race, or admire it from afar on Wearside.

Or do you have another Wearside link to the race that you would like to tell us about?

