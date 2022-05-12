Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wearside has boasted some fantastic buildings over the years and Sunderland Antiquarian Society is putting the focus on them in their latest illustrated talk.

Why not find out more about Herrington Hall or Cleadon House?

These and more will be highlighted in the talk which will be given on Tuesday, May 17, by keen historian Trevor Thorne.

The great mansions of Sunderland will be discussed in the latest Sunderland Antiquarian Society talk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone is welcome to come along and listen to the lecture titled The Grand Mansions of Sunderland. It begins at 7.30pm in the main hall at Thornhill School.

A further talks in the brand new series will be held in June but people can come along for Trevor’s talk which has an admission charge of £2 for visitors or £1 for members of the Antiquarian Society.

Doors open 6.40pm and all are welcome. A society spokesman said: “It should be a great night.”

Doxford House.

As well as its illustrated talks, the society also welcomes people to its Heritage Centre which is open on Wednesday and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

It also has a website with information on the history of Sunderland including a members area with features and photographs.

The Antiquarian Society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by the people of Sunderland.

To find out more, visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

Herrington Hall in 1946.

to apply to become a member, email [email protected]

Cleadon House.

Boldon Hall in 1949.