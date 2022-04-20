Sunderland Antiquarian Society had to put its popular series of monthly illustrated talks on hold during the pandemic.
But the first to be held since Covid-19 will take place on Tuesday, April 26 at Thornhill School with an open invitation for all to get along.
It will be given by Philip Curtis who will look back on life in Sunderland in 1963 and it promises to be a fact-filled occasion.
Philip said: “After a gap of almost two years the monthly Sunderland Antiquarian Society's talks are recommencing. It should be a great night and everyone is welcome."
Philip added: “The talk will be given in the Main Hall at Thornhill School and it will start at 7.30pm. Doors open at 6.40pm.”
The year 1963 was the year when the Beatles appeared in Sunderland three times. Take a look at the photo which shows huge crowds greeting them in Fawcett Street as they arrived in town. The Fab Four were due to play at the Empire that day and they stayed at the Seaburn Hotel.
Other photos show Holmeside, the Town Hall and the station. It’s a mere taster of what to expect next week.
Further talks in the brand new series will be held in May and June but people can enjoy the first one next Tuesday. It will have an admission charge of £2 for visitors or £1 for members of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society.