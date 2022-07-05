Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a great way to spend time and help a worthy local cause as well. But what is the best prize you ever won at one?

We asked Wearside Echoes readers and they came up with some great answers.

Read on to find out more!

We would love your memories on the best and quirkiest prizes you have won at a tombola.

Kenny J Baddeley won a bottle of whisky in a box in 1992 and told us he’s still got it.

Elaine Whitwood also won a spirited prize but there was a twist – she was only nine when she won the sherry!

Elaine explained: “I won a bottle of cream sherry at the church fete while staying at Middleton camp. The teachers took it from me for safe keeping until I got off the trip bus and gave it to my parents.”

Benjamin Taylor won a leg of lamb while Phil Bowden’s prize was a gonk. Who remembers when they were all the craze decades ago?

The St Luke's garden fete in 1975.

Vince Kelly, meanwhile, got a Skeletor figure. He added: “The nice lady gave me a massive bag of Hot Wheels track and cars too.”

Graeme Collinson remembers winning ‘soap on a string!’

What are your favourite wins at a tombola? Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Seaham Hall garden fete in 1974. Anyone for tombola?

A Sunderland fete in 1974. Have you won any great tombola prizes at a fair on Wearside?