It’s a great way to spend time and help a worthy local cause as well. But what is the best prize you ever won at one?
We asked Wearside Echoes readers and they came up with some great answers.
Read on to find out more!
Most Popular
-
1
Bless! 11 photos of Sunderland children on their first day at school in 2004
-
2
A toast to nights out in Sunderland in the 1980s - nine photos from Digby's, the Central, La Fontaine and more
-
3
9 photos of Wearside pupils pictured in the classroom at the start of school. Remember these from 2004?
-
4
The story of Washington Old Hall's thousand-year history, and its American connection, as the USA marks Independence Day on July 4
-
5
Remembering the day USA president Jimmy Carter visited Sunderland's glass-makers and Washington Old Hall as America celebrates Independence Day on July 4
Kenny J Baddeley won a bottle of whisky in a box in 1992 and told us he’s still got it.
Elaine Whitwood also won a spirited prize but there was a twist – she was only nine when she won the sherry!
Elaine explained: “I won a bottle of cream sherry at the church fete while staying at Middleton camp. The teachers took it from me for safe keeping until I got off the trip bus and gave it to my parents.”
Benjamin Taylor won a leg of lamb while Phil Bowden’s prize was a gonk. Who remembers when they were all the craze decades ago?
Vince Kelly, meanwhile, got a Skeletor figure. He added: “The nice lady gave me a massive bag of Hot Wheels track and cars too.”
Graeme Collinson remembers winning ‘soap on a string!’
Read More
What are your favourite wins at a tombola? Get in touch by emailing [email protected]
Wearside Echoes is the Sunderland Echo’s sister page on Facebook and it is dedicated to the nostalgia of Sunderland and County Durham.
It has more than 7,200 followers with more joining our ranks every day.
Those who have joined are already enjoying daily reminders of Sunderland’s past. It’s also a page where people can share their own memories.
So why not come on board and enjoy a trip or two down Memory Lane.
And while you are at it, why not sign up to receive the free Wearside Echoes newsletter email each month.
It will give you updates on the latest archive coverage coming your way.
The first bulletin winged its way our followers in June but don’t worry, you haven’t missed out!
We’d love you to sign up, receive future newsletters and become part of the fun! Sign up by clicking here.
So get ready for a trip down memory lane with throwback features, pictures from the Echo archive and special reminders of those big days from our city’s past.