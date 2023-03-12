Sunderland's mini Ice Age, when six million tonnes of snow fell on Wearside in 1963

Six million tonnes of snow fell on Sunderland in 1963. It lay 13 inches deep at times with 15ft snow drifts and 70mph winds thrown in.

Non-stop snow for 45 days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anti-freeze froze in cars. The area endured 45 days of continuous snow falling, and 67 days of it lying on the ground.

Sunderland's mini Ice Age on video.

Buses, vans and even the snow ploughs struggled to get going. By February, the snow was so deep that some of the snow ploughing was abandoned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents in villages found themselves cut off. There was a huge rise in pneumonia cases, the area had a measles outbreak and there were 12,000 reports of burst pipes.

It went on for months

Workmen battle to clear a car from the snow in 1963.

It was only 60 years ago this month that it finally eased up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to Philip Curtis and Sunderland Antiquarian Society for sharing the memories.

Were you in Sunderland during that awful winter? Email [email protected]

The snow lay in drifts up to 15ft deep in 1963.