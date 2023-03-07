Nine pictures of when the air raid shelters arrived in Sunderland as Wearside prepared for war
It was a very different world in Sunderland when the town prepared for war 83 years ago this month.
Air raid shelters were being built in gardens and parks. Local people had no idea what the future would hold but they struggled on regardless.
They took lessons to learn what to do if an air raid happened, and children watched as the world changed around them.
Here are 9 reminders of Wearside on the brink of war.
