A bygone era but one which will never be forgotten.

Nine pictures of when the air raid shelters arrived in Sunderland as Wearside prepared for war

It was a very different world in Sunderland when the town prepared for war 83 years ago this month.

By Chris Cordner
1 hour ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 12:02pm

Air raid shelters were being built in gardens and parks. Local people had no idea what the future would hold but they struggled on regardless.

They took lessons to learn what to do if an air raid happened, and children watched as the world changed around them.

Here are 9 reminders of Wearside on the brink of war.

Building an air raid shelter on Ford Estate in March 1939.

1. Making preparations

Building an air raid shelter on Ford Estate in March 1939.

Children watch as parts of an air raid shelter arrive in Ford Estate in 1939.

2. Watching on

Children watch as parts of an air raid shelter arrive in Ford Estate in 1939.

This worker was making sure an air raid shelter was kept in a clean condition in September 1940.

3. Cleaning up

This worker was making sure an air raid shelter was kept in a clean condition in September 1940.

An air raid shelter built by Mr Paterson, of Percy Terrace South, Hendon in 1939. Most shelters stood two or three feet above ground but the top of this shelter was on a level with the garden.

4. Below ground in Hendon

An air raid shelter built by Mr Paterson, of Percy Terrace South, Hendon in 1939. Most shelters stood two or three feet above ground but the top of this shelter was on a level with the garden.

