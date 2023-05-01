Sunderland's links to Eurovision - and there's some that might surprise you

There is the man who wrote a Euro tune and the performer from the area who appeared in the contest.

We have got a whole bunch of workers who held their own mini version of the show, and a contest in which seven Sunderland schools competed to win their own competition.

Wearside's links to Eurovision.

In the words of Eurovision, ‘Congratulations’ if you remember these scenes, and we hope you are ‘Making Your Mind Up’ to get in touch and share your favourite Euro memories.

Bob wrote a Eurovision song

Let’s start with Bob Marshall from Sunderland. In 1999, he co-wrote one of the songs which was in the running to be Britain’s entry.

Bob was the manager of Marlowe’s Bar in Holmeside, but he also played a part in the song You’ve Taken My Dreams, which he penned with John Miles junior, the son of top North East musician John Miles.

Ruslana, winner of the 2004 Eurovision Song Contest, with her dancers on stage at Southmoor School.

The song was through to the final four in the British leg of the 1999 competition.

But it was a tune called Say It Again which won through to the finals where it placed equal 12th at Eurovision.

Eurovision winners at Southmoor

Castletown Primary School in fine voice.

Southmoor School had its own Eurovision treat in 2005 when the school hosted a Eurovision winner.

Ukrainian singer Ruslana won the previous year’s competition and was a wow on the Sunderland stage where she appeared with her backing singers.

David Ducasse was a member of the band Scooch which represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest 2007, held in Helsinki, with their song ‘Flying the Flag (For You).’

The group, which had a selection of chart hit as well as their Eurovision entry, appeared at Sunderland Pride in 2011.

Sunderland man Bob Marshall, who co-wrote one of the numbers bidding to be Britain's entry in the 1999 Eurovision Song Contest.

David's Boldon-based Performers Stage School celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2015 with a special concert.

And David later became the director of the Newcastle based theatre production company, Astravaganza Entertainment.

Sunderland schools were on song

In 2013, seven Wearside schools were in the the finals of a younger version of that year's Eurovision Song Contest, and pupils at Castletown Primary School even sang in Italian. Here are pupils from Castletown Primary School in fine voice.

But who won the Wearside mini version of the show?

Sixties pop legend Sandie Shaw proved a big hit when she visited a new homeless centre on Wearside in 2011.

Staff from NPower in Peterlee took part in their own version of Eurovision with a song contest in 2014. Here are Terrie Green, June Hunter, Gail Head, Keith Nash, Lindsey Sherriff and Jillian Arkwright.

The singer, who was the first UK winner of Eurovision in 1967 with Puppet On A String, was given a tour of the £1million purpose-built facility in Monkwearmouth.

Who remembers which act won the NPower competition?

Save all your Eurovision memories for us and get in touch to share them by emailing [email protected]

David Ducasse with his Boldon-based Performers Stage School in 2015.